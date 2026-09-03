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Headlines

Equestrian-Russia's federation says FEI to lift athlete, hosting ban from October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Sports International Sanctions Equestrian Olympics

FEI to Lift Ban on Russian Athletes, Restore Event Hosting Rights in October

International Sports Federations Ease Restrictions on Russian and Belarusian Participation

FEI Lifts Ban on Russian Athletes and Officials

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia's equestrian federation said on Wednesday the sport's global governing body (FEI) will lift its ban on Russian athletes and officials from October 5 and allow international events to be held in the country again.

Background of the Ban

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from representing their countries under their national flags at FEI events since March 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though some have competed as neutral athletes.

The FEI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside normal business hours in Switzerland.

Negotiations and Approval

The move follows the International Olympic Committee's decision in July to provisionally lift its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The Russian equestrian federation said the FEI Council had approved the move after what it described as extensive negotiations between the national body and international officials.

Russia will also be permitted to host FEI-sanctioned competitions from October 5, subject to compliance with FEI regulations, it added.

Developments in Other International Sports Federations

IOC and ROC Developments

The IOC banned the ROC in 2023 after the national body took over sports groups in occupied areas of Ukraine following Moscow's invasion of the country.

Basketball and Winter Sports

The International Basketball Federation lifted restrictions on individual Russian and Belarusian players, coaches and officials on Tuesday, while leaving any decision on the return of national teams and clubs to international competition to its central board in December.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be eligible to compete during the 2026-27 season if they signed a neutrality declaration and met anti-doping requirements.

Participation Restrictions

Participation will remain limited to individual events, with no national flags, anthems or uniforms permitted.

Other Federations Easing Restrictions

Other international federations, including aquatics, motorsport, modern pentathlon, wrestling and gymnastics, have also eased restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Key Takeaways

  • From October 5, 2026, FEI will lift restrictions on Russian athletes, horses, officials, and staff; they can compete under Russia’s flag again and international events may resume in Russia (fks-spb.ru).
  • Participation requires meeting existing Minimum Eligibility Requirements and complying with FEI regulations; no waivers are allowed. FEI will coordinate with the International Testing Agency on an anti‑doping testing plan (fks-spb.ru).
  • This move aligns with the IOC’s July 2026 decision to provisionally lift the Russian Olympic Committee’s suspension, signaling broader easing of restrictions across sports federations (aa.com.tr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the FEI lift its ban on Russian athletes and officials?
The FEI will lift its ban on Russian athletes and officials from October 5.
Will Russia be able to host international equestrian events again?
Yes, Russia will be permitted to host FEI-sanctioned competitions from October 5, subject to compliance with regulations.
What led to the original FEI ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes?
The ban was implemented in March 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Has the IOC also changed its stance on Russian sports participation?
Yes, the IOC provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee in July.
Are other sports federations easing restrictions on Russian athletes?
Yes, federations including basketball, skiing, aquatics, motorsport, pentathlon, wrestling, and gymnastics have eased some restrictions.

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