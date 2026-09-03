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Finance

British insurer and money manager M&G's half-year profit beats expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets

M&G Exceeds Half-Year Profit Forecasts With Robust Client Inflows

Strong Performance Driven by Strategic Partnerships and Market Resilience

Half-Year Profit Expectations Surpassed

Factors Contributing to Profit Growth

Client Inflows from Daiichi Life

Sept 3 (Reuters) - British insurer and money manager M&G beat half-year profit expectations and forecast low double-digit annual profit growth on Thursday as strong client inflows from its Japanese partner Daiichi Life cushioned the impact of market volatility due to the Iran war. 

Market Volatility and Strategic Response

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • M&G outperformed half‑year profit expectations, driven by strong client inflows from Dai‑ichi Life amid ongoing market volatility (tradingview.com)
  • The long‑term strategic partnership with Dai‑ichi Life is expected to deliver at least $6 billion in new business flows to M&G over five years, supporting both asset management growth and annual profit expansion (tradingview.com)
  • Despite geopolitical headwinds such as the Iran war, robust inflows and the Dai‑ichi alliance underpin M&G’s forecast for low double‑digit profit growth for the year (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did M&G perform in its half-year profit report?
M&G beat half-year profit expectations, supported by strong client inflows from its Japanese partner, Daiichi Life.
What contributed to M&G's better-than-expected profit results?
Strong client inflows from Daiichi Life helped M&G cushion the impact of market volatility due to the Iran war.
How did market volatility affect M&G?
Market volatility, driven by the Iran war, was offset by inflows from partnerships such as Daiichi Life.

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