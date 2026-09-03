M&G Exceeds Half-Year Profit Forecasts With Robust Client Inflows
Strong Performance Driven by Strategic Partnerships and Market Resilience
Half-Year Profit Expectations Surpassed
Factors Contributing to Profit Growth
Client Inflows from Daiichi Life
Sept 3 (Reuters) - British insurer and money manager M&G beat half-year profit expectations and forecast low double-digit annual profit growth on Thursday as strong client inflows from its Japanese partner Daiichi Life cushioned the impact of market volatility due to the Iran war.
Market Volatility and Strategic Response
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)