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Germany's RWI institute upgrades economic growth forecasts for 2026, 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's RWI institute upgrades economic growth forecasts for 2026, 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Germany's RWI Raises Economic Growth Forecasts for 2026 and 2027 on Strong Recovery

Revised Economic Outlook and Contributing Factors

By Maria Martinez

Upward Revisions in Growth Forecasts

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany's RWI economic institute sharply raised its growth forecasts for Europe's largest economy on Thursday, after exports and higher government spending drove a stronger-than-expected recovery in the first half of the year.

2026 and 2027 GDP Projections

Germany's economy will grow by 1.3% in 2026, RWI said, upwardly revising its forecast of 0.8% growth in June.

It expects gross domestic product to expand by 1.1% in 2027, also up from its earlier 0.8% forecast, before growth slows to 0.5% in 2028.

Other Institutes' Forecasts

The DIW Berlin economic institute also raised its forecasts for the German economy on Wednesday.

Key Drivers and Ongoing Challenges

Export Performance and Economic Resilience

Despite higher prices due to the Iran conflict and uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs, the German economy has shown resilience and grew by 0.3% in the second quarter, supported by a strong increase in exports.

Temporary Nature of Export Gains

RWI cautioned that export momentum would likely weaken later this year, saying recent gains reflected temporary effects, including a rebound after tariff-related disruptions, rather than a lasting improvement in German competitiveness.

Structural Issues Impacting Growth

"The recovery is here, but the structural problems have not disappeared," RWI economic chief Torsten Schmidt said.

High energy prices, bureaucracy and weak competitiveness continue to weigh on investment, while private consumption remains subdued due to labour-market uncertainty, RWI said.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Exports and fiscal stimulus drove a stronger-than-expected recovery in H1 2026
  • RWI raised GDP growth forecasts to 1.3% for 2026 and 1.1% for 2027
  • Despite the rebound, structural issues remain—energy costs, bureaucracy, weak competitiveness, and subdued private consumption

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors contributed to Germany's stronger-than-expected economic recovery?
Higher exports and increased government spending drove a stronger-than-expected recovery in Germany's economy during the first half of the year.
What potential challenges does RWI highlight for Germany's economy?
RWI cites high energy prices, bureaucracy, weak competitiveness, and subdued private consumption due to labour-market uncertainty as ongoing challenges.
Why might Germany's export momentum weaken later this year according to RWI?
RWI cautions that recent export gains reflect temporary effects, such as a rebound after tariff-related disruptions, rather than lasting competitiveness improvements.
How did the German economy perform in the second quarter of this year?
Germany's economy grew by 0.3% in the second quarter, supported by a strong increase in exports.

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