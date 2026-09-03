Crest Nicholson Forecasts £10 Million Operating Loss as Demand Weakens
Annual Operating Loss Guidance and Market Impact
Correction Notice
(Corrects to say Thursday, not Wednesday)
Financial Forecast and Market Conditions
Operating Loss Projection
Sept 3 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Crest Nicholson on Thursday warned of an annual operating loss of around £10 million ($13.49 million), reversing prior guidance for a profit, as subdued demand and competitive pricing hit sales.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = £0.7412)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)