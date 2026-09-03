Deutsche Telekom Shares Jump as Elliott Opposes T-Mobile US Merger
Market Reaction and Investor Influence
Deutsche Telekom Shares Surge
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom shares opened 1.5% higher on Thursday, topping Germany's blue-chip index, after a source said Elliott Investment Management had built a stake in the German telecommunications company, with a Bloomberg News report saying the activist investor was urging it to abandon a potential merger with unit T-Mobile US.
Elliott Investment Management's Stake
Activist Investor's Strategy
(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)