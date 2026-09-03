GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Deutsche Telekom shares jump after reports say Elliott builds stake, opposes T-Mobile deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Deutsche Telekom shares jump after reports say Elliott builds stake, opposes T-Mobile deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Banking

Deutsche Telekom Shares Jump as Elliott Opposes T-Mobile US Merger

Market Reaction and Investor Influence

Deutsche Telekom Shares Surge

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom shares opened 1.5% higher on Thursday, topping Germany's blue-chip index, after a source said Elliott Investment Management had built a stake in the German telecommunications company, with a Bloomberg News report saying the activist investor was urging it to abandon a potential merger with unit T-Mobile US.

Elliott Investment Management's Stake

Activist Investor's Strategy

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Elliott Investment Management has built a sizeable stake in Deutsche Telekom and is opposing its potential full merger with T‑Mobile US, pitching alternative value‑creation strategies like enhanced share buybacks (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • The move places Elliott at odds with Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges, who has pursued a merger since April 2026; however, T‑Mobile US management reportedly no longer supports the deal as of July 2026, citing regulatory concerns and shareholder pushback (investing.com).
  • Deutsche Telekom holds approximately a 53–54% stake in T‑Mobile US, its most profitable unit, making the proposed merger a strategic pivot; Elliott’s push signals growing shareholder activism in shaping strategic direction (onvista.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Deutsche Telekom shares surge?
Deutsche Telekom shares rose following reports that Elliott Investment Management built a stake and urged the company to abandon the potential T-Mobile US merger.
What role is Elliott Investment Management playing in Deutsche Telekom?
Elliott Investment Management reportedly acquired a stake in Deutsche Telekom and is acting as an activist investor, opposing a merger with T-Mobile US.
What was the market reaction to the reports about Deutsche Telekom?
Deutsche Telekom shares opened 1.5% higher, making it the top performer on Germany's blue-chip index.
Which merger is being opposed by Elliott Investment Management?
Elliott is reportedly urging Deutsche Telekom to abandon a potential merger with its unit, T-Mobile US.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Euro zone overall business growth held steady in August, PMI shows

Euro zone overall business growth held steady in August, PMI shows

Image for Germany's RWI institute upgrades economic growth forecasts for 2026, 2027

Germany's RWI institute upgrades economic growth forecasts for 2026, 2027

Image for German services sector downturn eases in August on stronger demand, hiring

German services sector downturn eases in August on stronger demand, hiring

Image for Swiss economy grows at fastest rate in nearly five years

Swiss economy grows at fastest rate in nearly five years

Image for Two detained as German police probe arson attack on Munich defence firm

Two detained as German police probe arson attack on Munich defence firm

Image for France services activity contracts faster in August on weaker demand, PMI shows

France services activity contracts faster in August on weaker demand, PMI shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for British insurer and money manager M&G profit beats expectations on strong inflows
British insurer and money manager M&G profit beats expectations on strong inflows
Image for Russia will slightly cut oil output this year, deputy PM Novak says
Russia will slightly cut oil output this year, deputy PM Novak says
Image for Germany's IfW raises 2026 growth forecast as economy regains momentum
Germany's IfW raises 2026 growth forecast as economy regains momentum
Image for Yen rallies sharply as markets raise bets on Bank of Japan rate hikes
Yen rallies sharply as markets raise bets on Bank of Japan rate hikes
Image for Belgium reports about 3,000 excess deaths over summer due to heat
Belgium reports about 3,000 excess deaths over summer due to heat
Image for UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson warns of annual loss as the housing downturn deepens
UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson warns of annual loss as the housing downturn deepens
Image for CD Projekt RED still has two unannounced projects in the pipeline, CFO says
CD Projekt RED still has two unannounced projects in the pipeline, CFO says
Image for UK's EnQuest trims higher end of output forecast after Magnus outage
UK's EnQuest trims higher end of output forecast after Magnus outage
Image for Mongolia bears brunt of Russia's fuel crunch, official says
Mongolia bears brunt of Russia's fuel crunch, official says
Image for Jet2's summer bookings show resilience against Middle East disruptions
Jet2's summer bookings show resilience against Middle East disruptions
Image for More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group finds
More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group finds
Image for Norway seizes Russian ship to enforce $4.2 billion claim by Ukrainian energy firm
Norway seizes Russian ship to enforce $4.2 billion claim by Ukrainian energy firm
View All Finance Posts