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Finance

Norway seizes Russian ship over Naftogaz award, the company says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Norway Seizes Russian Vessel After Naftogaz Wins $4.2B Award Over Crimea

Norwegian Authorities Enforce Tribunal Ruling Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute

Background of the Dispute

KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian authorities have seized a Russian vessel at the request of Ukrainian state firm Naftogaz, to ensure that the Russian Federation meets its outstanding obligations, Naftogaz said on Wednesday.

Naftogaz has been pursuing legal action against Russia since 2016 to seek compensation for Moscow's expropriation of Naftogaz property when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The Hague Tribunal Decision

A tribunal in The Hague in April 2023 ordered Russia to pay Naftogaz $4.22 billion plus interest and legal costs to compensate for assets it seized in Crimea, but Moscow has not done so.

Details of the Vessel Seizure

Court Order and Vessel Information

Naftogaz said the seizure was ordered by the Nord-Troms and Senja District Court on August 31. It said the vessel, the Professor Molchanov, was owned by Russia and used for commercial expedition cruises, including to the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard.

Official Statements

"Russia cannot evade responsibility simply by refusing to comply with an international arbitral award," said Naftogaz Acting CEO Sergii Fedorenko.

Under the court order, the vessel may not leave its current location. The Governor of Svalbard is required to take the necessary measures to prevent the vessel from being moved.

Next Steps and International Coordination

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the Nord-Troms and Senja District court for comment outside business hours and Naftogaz did not say what the next step would be.

"We will continue to pursue Russian assets around the world until the compensation awarded to Naftogaz and other Naftogaz Group companies is paid," it said.

Naftogaz has said it is coordinating enforcement measures across multiple jurisdictions, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Finland, where Russian assets have been frozen. Russia is appealing the process, saying no notice was given.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • The Nord‑Troms and Senja District Court in Norway issued the seizure order on August 31, 2026, to secure enforcement of the Hague tribunal’s $4.22 billion award plus interest and costs against Russia (naftogaz.com).
  • The vessel Professor Molchanov, used for commercial expedition cruises to Svalbard and owned by the Russian Federation, has been detained in Barentsburg and cannot depart under the court’s directive (naftogaz.com).
  • Naftogaz is coordinating enforcement efforts globally—including in the U.S., U.K., France, Finland and Norway—where Russian assets have been frozen or seized to satisfy the arbitral award (naftogaz.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Norway seize a Russian ship?
Norway seized the Russian vessel at Naftogaz's request to enforce a $4.22 billion arbitral award related to assets Russia seized in Crimea.
Which court ordered the seizure of the Russian vessel?
The Nord-Troms and Senja District Court in Norway ordered the seizure of the vessel.
What is the Russian vessel used for?
The vessel, Professor Molchanov, is used for commercial expedition cruises, including to Svalbard.
Is Russia appealing the asset seizure process?
Yes, Russia is appealing the process and claims that no notice was given.
What steps has Naftogaz taken to enforce the award?
Naftogaz is coordinating enforcement measures in multiple countries to pursue Russian assets until compensation is paid.

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