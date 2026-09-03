Jet2 Reports 8.8% Growth in Summer Bookings Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Jet2's Summer Booking Performance and Market Context
Summer Booking Growth Details
Year-on-Year Comparison
Sept 3 (Reuters) - British travel firm Jet2 on Thursday said its summer bookings so far were up 8.8% from year ago levels as travel demand remains resilient amidst geopolitical tensions.
Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Travel Demand
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)