Ifo Lifts German Economic Growth Forecasts Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Energy Shocks

Germany's Economic Outlook: Revised Forecasts and Key Drivers

By Maria Martinez

Upgraded Growth Forecasts

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Ifo economic institute raised its growth forecasts for Europe's largest economy on Thursday, saying stronger fiscal spending, improving industrial orders and export demand were outweighing the drag from higher energy prices.

Ifo now expects German gross domestic product to grow by 1.4% in 2026 and 1.2% in 2027, up from forecasts of 0.8% in both years in its summer outlook.

It sees growth slowing to 0.8% in 2028.

Factors Behind the Upgrade

The institute said revised official data, including a stronger-than-expected start to 2026, accounted for part of the upgrade: economic output rose 0.3% in the second quarter, while Ifo had previously expected stagnation following an energy-price shock.

Fiscal Stimulus and Government Spending

Government spending on infrastructure, climate neutrality and defence will provide fiscal stimulus worth nearly €40 billion ($46.36 billion), or 0.8% of GDP, this year, Ifo said.

Industrial Production and Export Demand

Industrial production and exports are also expected to support the recovery, helped by robust global demand, especially in Europe.

Challenges: Energy Prices and Inflation

However, Ifo said higher energy prices linked to the Iran war would keep household consumption subdued and push inflation to 2.8% this year and 3.0% in 2027, before easing to 2.3% in 2028.

($1 = 0.8627 euros)

(Reporting by Maria MartinezEditing by Linda Pasquini)