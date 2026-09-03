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Ifo lifts German growth forecasts as fiscal boost offsets energy shock - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ifo lifts German growth forecasts as fiscal boost offsets energy shock

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance world economy Germany GDP Inflation

Ifo Lifts German Economic Growth Forecasts Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Energy Shocks

Germany's Economic Outlook: Revised Forecasts and Key Drivers

By Maria Martinez

Upgraded Growth Forecasts

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Ifo economic institute raised its growth forecasts for Europe's largest economy on Thursday, saying stronger fiscal spending, improving industrial orders and export demand were outweighing the drag from higher energy prices.

Ifo now expects German gross domestic product to grow by 1.4% in 2026 and 1.2% in 2027, up from forecasts of 0.8% in both years in its summer outlook.

It sees growth slowing to 0.8% in 2028.

Factors Behind the Upgrade

The institute said revised official data, including a stronger-than-expected start to 2026, accounted for part of the upgrade: economic output rose 0.3% in the second quarter, while Ifo had previously expected stagnation following an energy-price shock.

Fiscal Stimulus and Government Spending

Government spending on infrastructure, climate neutrality and defence will provide fiscal stimulus worth nearly €40 billion ($46.36 billion), or 0.8% of GDP, this year, Ifo said.

Industrial Production and Export Demand

Industrial production and exports are also expected to support the recovery, helped by robust global demand, especially in Europe.

Challenges: Energy Prices and Inflation

However, Ifo said higher energy prices linked to the Iran war would keep household consumption subdued and push inflation to 2.8% this year and 3.0% in 2027, before easing to 2.3% in 2028.

($1 = 0.8627 euros)

(Reporting by Maria MartinezEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Ifo expects Germany’s GDP to grow 1.4% in 2026 and 1.2% in 2027, up from 0.8% in both years in its summer outlook, with a slowdown to 0.8% in 2028.
  • Nearly €40 billion (0.8% of GDP) in fiscal spending on infrastructure, climate-neutral investments, and defense is underpinning the upgrade, offsetting energy-price shock effects.
  • Energy prices driven by the Iran conflict continue to pressure consumption and inflation—pushing inflation to 2.8% in 2026, 3.0% in 2027, before easing to 2.3% in 2028.

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are contributing to the upward revision of Germany’s growth outlook?
Stronger fiscal spending, improving industrial orders, and robust export demand are driving the positive revision, despite higher energy prices.
How is government spending expected to impact the German economy?
Government spending on infrastructure, climate neutrality, and defence will provide nearly €40 billion in fiscal stimulus, boosting economic recovery.
How will higher energy prices affect German households?
Higher energy prices are expected to keep household consumption subdued in the coming years.

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