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Standard Chartered launches institutional spot crypto trading in UAE - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Standard Chartered launches institutional spot crypto trading in UAE

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Standard Chartered Debuts Institutional Spot Crypto Trading in UAE

Standard Chartered Launches Crypto Spot Trading for Institutional Clients

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Thursday it had launched cryptocurrency spot trading in bitcoin and ether for institutional clients in the United Arab Emirates, becoming the first global systemically important bank to offer the service in the Gulf country.

Key Details of the Launch

Here are the details: 

Access and Trading Channels

• The bank said eligible institutional clients can access deliverable bitcoin and ether spot trading through its electronic trading channels.

About Ether Spot Trading

• Ether spot trading allows investors to buy and sell ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, for immediate delivery rather than through derivatives contracts.

Platform Integration and Execution

• The service is integrated into Standard Chartered's existing platforms, allowing clients to execute crypto-asset trades through foreign exchange interfaces, it said.

Expansion of Digital Asset Services

• The launch expands the bank's digital asset offering in the UAE by adding execution services to its custody business, which the bank launched in September 2024.

Trade Settlement Options

• Clients can settle trades with a custodian of their choice, including Standard Chartered's digital asset custody solution, the bank said.

Previous Institutional Crypto Trading Initiatives

• Standard Chartered first introduced institutional bitcoin and ether spot trading through its UK branch in July 2025, becoming the first G-SIB to offer deliverable spot trading in bitcoin and ether to institutional clients.

Editorial Information

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • First global systemically important bank (G‑SIB) to offer institutional spot crypto trading in the UAE, now available via its electronic trading channels in familiar FX interfaces
  • This expands on the bank’s September 10, 2024 launch of licensed digital asset custody services in the UAE covering Bitcoin and Ethereum (sc.com)
  • Clients can trade for immediate delivery (“deliverable spot”) and choose their preferred custodian—including Standard Chartered’s platform—adding execution to the prior custody-only offering (sc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What service has Standard Chartered launched for institutional clients in the UAE?
Standard Chartered has launched cryptocurrency spot trading in bitcoin and ether for institutional clients in the UAE.
Which cryptocurrencies are available for spot trading through Standard Chartered in the UAE?
Eligible institutional clients can trade bitcoin and ether through Standard Chartered's electronic trading channels.
How is the new crypto trading service integrated for clients?
The service is integrated into Standard Chartered's existing platforms, allowing trades via foreign exchange interfaces.
Can clients choose their custodian for settling trades?
Yes, clients can settle trades with a custodian of their choice, including Standard Chartered's own digital asset custody solution.
When did Standard Chartered first offer institutional spot trading in bitcoin and ether?
Standard Chartered introduced the service through its UK branch in July 2025.

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