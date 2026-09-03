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Oil edges down as investors weigh uncertainty over U.S.-Iran strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil edges down as investors weigh uncertainty over U.S.-Iran strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Oil Prices Ease as U.S.-Iran Military Strikes Cloud Middle East Supply

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Tensions

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as investors weighed the uncertainty of renewed military strikes between the U.S. and Iran that risk disrupting supplies from the Middle East.

Oil Price Movements

Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.45%, to $95.2 a barrel at 0029 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.26%, at $90.77.

The latest attacks were the most substantial exchange of fire between the U.S. and Iran since July, with the war now in its seventh month.

Volatility in Trading Sessions

Brent and WTI swung between gains of as much as $2 a barrel and losses of $1 a barrel during the previous trading session. The session highs for both benchmarks were the highest since July 24.

Analyst Insights and Market Sentiment

Oil prices retreated on tentative signs that the latest flare-up was easing, with no confirmed exchange of fire since around midday on Wednesday, Sydney time, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

Statements from U.S. Leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the renewed U.S. campaign against Iran would not continue for "too long" and that U.S. forces had targeted Iran's radar and missile systems.

Details of Military Action

"We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz - some defensive, some offensive ... It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want," Trump said.

Potential for Supply Stabilization

"If that easing holds, and it is a big if, it won't be long before oil moving out of the Strait via dark-ship transits and ship-to-ship transfers returns to the levels we saw at the end of last week," Sycamore said.

Shipping and Supply Chain Updates

Four commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz, below the 10-day average of around 13, preliminary shipping data from Kpler showed on Wednesday.

Iranian and U.S. Actions in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran also added more ships to the list of vessels it deems non-compliant and subject to fines, confiscation or detention if they try to sail through the strait.

The U.S. said on Tuesday that 17 million barrels of oil transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, calling it the largest volume of crude to pass through the waterway since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began.

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude declined 0.45% to $95.20/bbl and WTI fell 0.26% to $90.77/bbl as markets weighed uncertainty over U.S.–Iran military exchanges.
  • The latest flare-up represented the most significant U.S.–Iran exchange since July, though signs of a temporary lull emerged, calming some supply concerns.
  • Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile—transits remain below recent averages—and any return toward normal flows could ease oil price upward pressure.
  • Global oil markets have been highly sensitive to military developments: earlier ceasefires and agreements, like the June 17 U.S.–Iran MOU, briefly stabilized prices by encouraging shipping traffic.
  • Yet renewed strikes and threats—particularly over key chokepoints like Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb—have repeatedly driven price surges, underlining persistent supply risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices edge down recently?
Oil prices dipped due to uncertainty caused by renewed military strikes between the U.S. and Iran, impacting supply expectations from the Middle East.
What impact did the U.S.-Iran conflict have on oil supply?
The strikes raised fears of potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, an essential chokepoint for global oil shipments.
How much oil transited the Strait of Hormuz recently?
According to U.S. sources, 17 million barrels of oil transited the Strait in one day, the highest since the conflict began.
What was the market's reaction to the latest attacks?
Brent and WTI crude futures experienced significant swings, reflecting uncertainty in oil supply and easing concerns as the situation stabilized.
Which benchmark oil prices were affected by the conflict?
Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices were affected, showing volatility in reaction to the evolving conflict.

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