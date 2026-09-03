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Finance

UK economy gathers pace but cost pressures intensify, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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UK Services PMI Rises in August While Business Costs and Prices Climb

UK Services Sector Performance and Economic Outlook

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Activity in Britain's dominant services sector grew for the second month in a row in August and confidence rose, according to a survey on Thursday that also showed more firms reporting rising prices, a potential concern for the Bank of England.

Services PMI Growth and Economic Resilience

The final reading of the S&P Global UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) ​rose to 52.5 in August from 52.1 in July, its strongest ​growth since April. Thursday's reading was slightly below a provisional reading of 52.8 but added to signs of resilience in the economy despite the U.S.-Iran war.

Expert Commentary on Market Conditions

"August data highlighted improving operating conditions across the UK service economy. Business and consumer spending saw further gains after declining during the second quarter of 2026," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Business Costs and Pricing Trends

Rising Prices and Input Costs

• S&P Global said more firms reported increasing the prices ​they charge as well as higher input prices after a slowdown in both measures in July

Bank of England's Inflation Concerns

• The BoE is keeping a close eye on firms' pricing plans as it tries to gauge how much of the surge in energy prices caused by the Middle East conflict will be passed on ​and push up inflation

Business Confidence and Labour Market

Optimism and New Work Index

• Optimism among services firms rose to the highest since February despite concerns about the Iran war and inflation

• The survey's index of new work eased slightly to 50.7 in August from July's ​50.8

Employment Trends

Improved Sales Pipelines and Market Conditions

• Employment decreased at the slowest pace since October 2025, helped by improved sales pipelines and broader market conditions

Composite PMI and Broader Economic Indicators

• The composite PMI, ​which includes the smaller manufacturing sector, rose to 52.5 from 52.2, the highest since April.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • UK services PMI rose to 52.5 in August, its fastest growth since April and second month of expansion (spglobal.com).
  • Both input costs and prices charged by firms increased in August, reflecting sustained pressures from high energy and supply-chain disruptions (spglobal.com).
  • The composite PMI, including manufacturing, also climbed to 52.5, pointing to moderate private‑sector growth, though the Bank of England remains watchful as inflation may pick up later this year (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK Services PMI reading for August?
The S&P Global UK Services PMI rose to 52.5 in August from 52.1 in July, marking the strongest growth since April.
Why are rising costs a concern for the Bank of England?
Rising costs, especially in pricing plans and input prices, could further increase inflation, which the Bank of England closely monitors.
How did business optimism change in August?
Optimism among UK services firms rose to its highest level since February despite concerns about war and inflation.
Did employment change in the UK services sector in August?
Employment decreased at the slowest pace since October 2025, supported by improved sales pipelines and broader market conditions.
What contributed to the rise in the composite PMI?
Stronger performance in both the services and manufacturing sectors pushed the composite PMI to 52.5, the highest since April.

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