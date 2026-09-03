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Finance

German services sector downturn eases in August on stronger demand, hiring

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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German Services Sector Downturn Slows in August as Demand and Jobs Rise

Overview of Germany's Services Sector Performance in August

Marginal Contraction Amid Challenging Conditions

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany's services sector contracted marginally in August as tougher financial conditions, high costs and customer caution weighed on activity, a business survey showed on Thursday.

The final S&P Global Germany Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.7 in August from 49.8 in July, coming in well above an initial reading of 48.5.

Key Factors Impacting the Sector

• Anecdotal evidence provided by surveyed businesses pointed to headwinds from tougher financial conditions, high costs and general reticence among customers.

Positive Signs in Demand and Employment

Stabilizing Business Activity

• "Although the headline index has yet to move into growth territory, we're certainly seeing a more stable picture in terms of business activity across the service sector than a few months back, and there's cause for optimism in the underlying indicators for demand and employment," said Phil Smith, S&P Global Market Intelligence economics associate director.

Growth in New Business and Export Sales

• New business increased for a second straight month and at a quicker pace than in July. Export sales returned to growth for the first time since February, recording the strongest expansion since May 2023.

Job Creation Trends

• Service providers added staff for the first time in eight months, with the pace of job creation the quickest since October last year.

Outlook for Services and Manufacturing

• "Manufacturing is enjoying a bit of growth spurt, and there are signs that services could soon follow suit," said Smith.

Composite PMI and Sector Interpretation

Composite PMI Results

• The final S&P Global Germany Composite PMI, which includes services and manufacturing, rose to 51.8 in August from 51.3 the month before.

Understanding PMI Readings

• A reading above 50 signals growth, while one below it indicates contraction. The further it goes below 50, the faster the rate of contraction.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Final Services PMI at 49.7 in August marks a modest retreat from July’s 49.8, indicating continued contraction but at a softer pace (tradingeconomics.com).
  • New business grew for a second month, exports returned to growth at the strongest pace since May 2023, and firms added staff for the first time in eight months (tradingeconomics.com).
  • The composite PMI rose to 51.8, reflecting overall sector expansion spurred by manufacturing strength, while services showed tentative improvement (tradingeconomics.com).
  • IFO business climate for services also improved in August, with current situation and expectations rising despite ongoing challenges in logistics and transport (ifo.de).
  • Broader eurozone flash PMI data point to a sustained advanced-economy growth spurt in August, led by manufacturing with supportive signs emerging in services for Germany (spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Germany's services PMI in August 2024?
The S&P Global Germany Services PMI was 49.7 in August 2024, up from an initial reading of 48.5.
What factors impacted the German services sector?
Tougher financial conditions, high costs, and customer caution weighed on activity in the German services sector.
Did the German services sector show any signs of improvement?
Yes, new business and export sales increased, and service providers added staff for the first time in eight months.
What does a PMI reading below 50 indicate?
A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector, while above 50 signals growth.
How did employment trends change in the German services sector?
Service providers increased hiring, with the fastest job creation rate since October the previous year.

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