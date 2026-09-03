German Services Sector Downturn Slows in August as Demand and Jobs Rise

Overview of Germany's Services Sector Performance in August

Marginal Contraction Amid Challenging Conditions

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany's services sector contracted marginally in August as tougher financial conditions, high costs and customer caution weighed on activity, a business survey showed on Thursday.

The final S&P Global Germany Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.7 in August from 49.8 in July, coming in well above an initial reading of 48.5.

Key Factors Impacting the Sector

• Anecdotal evidence provided by surveyed businesses pointed to headwinds from tougher financial conditions, high costs and general reticence among customers.

Positive Signs in Demand and Employment

Stabilizing Business Activity

• "Although the headline index has yet to move into growth territory, we're certainly seeing a more stable picture in terms of business activity across the service sector than a few months back, and there's cause for optimism in the underlying indicators for demand and employment," said Phil Smith, S&P Global Market Intelligence economics associate director.

Growth in New Business and Export Sales

• New business increased for a second straight month and at a quicker pace than in July. Export sales returned to growth for the first time since February, recording the strongest expansion since May 2023.

Job Creation Trends

• Service providers added staff for the first time in eight months, with the pace of job creation the quickest since October last year.

Outlook for Services and Manufacturing

• "Manufacturing is enjoying a bit of growth spurt, and there are signs that services could soon follow suit," said Smith.

Composite PMI and Sector Interpretation

Composite PMI Results

• The final S&P Global Germany Composite PMI, which includes services and manufacturing, rose to 51.8 in August from 51.3 the month before.

Understanding PMI Readings

• A reading above 50 signals growth, while one below it indicates contraction. The further it goes below 50, the faster the rate of contraction.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Hugh Lawson)