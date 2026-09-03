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Euro zone overall business growth held steady in August, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone overall business growth held steady in August, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Eurozone Business Growth Remains Steady in August, PMI Survey Reveals

Eurozone Services and Private Sector Performance in August

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Growth in the euro zone's dominant services industry slipped to a two-month low in August though solid and broad-based demand kept overall private sector activity on an even keel, a survey showed on Thursday.

PMI Survey Results and Analysis

The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI eased slightly to 51.6 in August from 51.7, a tad lower than a preliminary estimate for no change from last month.

The composite index, which combines services and manufacturing, remained close to its long-run average of 52.3, coming in at 52.0 and suggesting the bloc's private sector is expanding at a steady, if unspectacular, pace.

A reading above 50.0 indicates growth.

Expert Commentary

"August's PMI data puts the euro area on track for a solid quarter of growth in Q3. Momentum in the industrial economy has picked up nicely and the service sector has shaken off the initial weakness seen after energy prices surged at the start of the Middle East war," said Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Demand, Employment, and Exports

New business in the services industry — a key gauge of demand — rose solidly again in August, though the gain was driven by domestic sales as overseas orders fell. Still, stronger demand for manufactured goods meant overall private sector export orders rose for the first time in four-and-a-half years.

Employment Trends

Services employment grew at its fastest pace in eight months, extending a positive trend in place since June. Across the private sector as a whole, August marked the first month of net job creation this year.

Price Pressures and Inflation

On prices, services sector input costs and output charges both climbed to three-month highs in August. In the composite PMI, input cost inflation edged down fractionally while output price growth was unchanged. Price pressures remain elevated by historical standards and above the levels seen before the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Disinflationary Trends and ECB Outlook

"It's noteworthy that the August data indicated a stalling of the disinflationary trend witnessed since the PMI prices indices peaked in May. Taken alongside the resilience in economic activity as illustrated by the latest figures, the European Central Bank may feel a tightening of policy at next week's meeting is now justified," Hayes added.

Interest Rate Expectations

Inflation in the bloc rose back above 3% last month, official data showed on Tuesday, and ECB policymakers are expected to raise interest rates on September 10.

Country-Specific Performance

Spain and Italy led growth across the euro zone, while Germany posted its quickest expansion since March. France, however, bucked the regional trend, recording its eighth consecutive month of declining activity.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Services PMI slipped slightly to 51.6 in August, down from 51.7 and slightly below the flash estimate. Manufacturing PMI rose to ~52.7‑52.8, its strongest in over four years, bolstering overall activity.
  • The composite PMI held at 52.0, close to its long-run average, underpinned by strong domestic demand, rising export orders for the first time in 4½ years, and resumed job creation across services and manufacturing.
  • Price pressures remain elevated, with input and output inflation in services climbing to three‑month highs; key data contributes to expectations of an ECB rate hike at its September 10 meeting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Eurozone Services PMI indicate for August?
The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI slipped to 51.6 in August from 51.7, indicating continued but slower growth in the services sector.
How did the private sector perform overall in August?
The composite PMI for the eurozone was 52.0, suggesting steady expansion in both services and manufacturing.
What were the main drivers of business growth in August?
Solid domestic demand in the services industry and stronger demand for manufactured goods drove overall growth.
Did employment in the services sector increase?
Yes, services employment grew at its fastest rate in eight months, marking continued positive job creation.
How did inflation and prices behave in August?
Service sector input and output prices climbed to three-month highs, causing inflationary pressures to remain elevated.

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