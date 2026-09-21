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New Zealand's Peters urges strong US role in Pacific - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New Zealand's Peters urges strong US role in Pacific

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Pacific Region US Foreign Policy

New Zealand's Peters Calls for Strong US Engagement in Pacific Amid Rising Tensions

Winston Peters Urges US Involvement Amid Geopolitical Shifts

By Lucy Craymer

Warning of a Troubled and Unsettled World

WELLINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters warned on Monday of a more troubled and unsettled world, calling for the United States to be engaged in the Pacific as he noted the unwelcome geopolitical manoeuvring in the region.

Final Major Foreign Policy Speech Before Election

In his final major foreign policy speech before New Zealand's November 7 election, Peters said the current environment was not benign, pointing to the testing of missiles without permission or adequate notice, to naval exercises edging ever-further southwards, and the threat to Pacific neighbours and New Zealand from organised transnational crime.

China's Actions and Regional Security Concerns

While Peters did not mention China, he previously condemned China's test firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the South Pacific. China's official Xinhua news agency said at the time that the launch was a "routine arrangement" of China's annual military training and not directed against any specific country or target.   

"The United States is a Pacific power, and we need an engaged America in the Pacific in support of regional prosperity and security," Peters said.

US Role in Pacific Security and Prosperity

Peters, serving his third stint as foreign minister, said Washington had an important role in helping Pacific nations build the capacity to disrupt drug trafficking, which he called an "evil scourge" washing across the region's shores.

New Zealand's Position and Diplomatic Efforts

His comments underline the centre-right government's increasingly direct language on geopolitical competition in the Pacific, where China has expanded its diplomatic, economic and security presence in recent years.

New Zealand has sought to reinforce its role in the Pacific through aid, defence cooperation and diplomatic engagement, while urging larger partners including the US to listen more closely to the priorities of island governments.

US Response to Pacific Concerns

Peters said the United States had responded to concerns raised by Wellington and other regional partners during the government's term, pointing to announcements made by Washington in Palau which included $150 million in support for Pacific Islands.

"We have talked a lot with them this term about the challenges facing the Pacific and the United States' announcements in Palau were welcome recognition that they have listened and are responding," he said.

Broader Global and Political Context

More broadly, Peters said New Zealanders were living in a deeply troubled world, and one whose global economy has been roiled by disruption, uncertainty and the unwelcome return of trade protectionism. 

Peters' Political Career and Influence

The veteran populist politician, 81, is seeking re-election as leader of New Zealand First, a junior partner in the governing coalition. While unlikely to seek the premiership himself, Peters has played a decisive role in forming governments on several occasions since New Zealand adopted proportional representation in the 1990s.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Peters emphasized growing strategic tensions in the Pacific—missile tests, expanded naval activity, and transnational crime—as signs that the region is no longer benign, urging sustained U.S. engagement.
  • He highlighted recent U.S. commitments—including over $150 million in support announced at the Pacific Islands Forum in Palau—as tangible responses to regional concerns raised by New Zealand and partners.
  • Peters underlined New Zealand’s proactive ‘Pacific Reset’ policy—through aid, defense and diplomacy—with the aim of reinforcing partnerships, supporting island priorities, and ensuring New Zealand isn’t sidelined amid broader geopolitical competition.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is New Zealand urging a stronger US presence in the Pacific?
Winston Peters highlighted rising security threats, geopolitical manoeuvring, and organized crime in the Pacific, stressing the need for active US engagement to ensure regional stability.
What concerns did Winston Peters raise about the Pacific region?
Peters cited missile tests, naval exercises, threats from organized transnational crime, and increasing competition between major powers as key concerns facing the Pacific.
How has the United States responded to concerns in the Pacific?
The US has announced support, including $150 million in aid for Pacific Islands, and addressed challenges raised by New Zealand and other regional partners.
What role has China played in Pacific tensions?
China has expanded its diplomatic, economic, and security presence in the Pacific, conducting missile tests and prompting concern from regional leaders like Peters.

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