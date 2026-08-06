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Renk CEO says 99% of land business will remain crewed through 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renk CEO says 99% of land business will remain crewed through 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Renk CEO Confident Crewed Land Vehicles Will Dominate Until 2030

Renk CEO Alexander Sagel's Perspective on the Future of Military Land Vehicles

(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1.)

By Maria Rugamer

Crews Versus Drones: Predictions for 2030

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Renk Chief Executive Alexander Sagel said on Thursday he was "very sure" that 99% of the German defence supplier's land business would still involve crewed vehicles by 2030, pushing back against suggestions that drones and loitering munitions are making heavy armour obsolete.

Unmanned Platforms: Timeline for Adoption

Speaking on the company's second-quarter earnings call, Sagel said meaningful demand for unmanned military platforms was unlikely to emerge before 2035.

NATO's Stance and Market Trends

Key Takeaways from the NATO Summit

He said NATO's July summit in Ankara had reaffirmed the need for a mix of capabilities including air defence, long-range strike systems, drones and what he called "conventional mass" across land and naval platforms.

Debate Over Drones and Armoured Vehicles

The comments come amid a growing debate over whether drones and autonomous systems could reduce demand for traditional armoured vehicles, one of Renk's core markets.

Lessons from Recent Conflicts

Sagel pointed to the recent conflict involving Iran as evidence that air power and precision strikes alone cannot decide a war, saying "you cannot end a war, and you cannot win a war ... just by drones, just by airstrikes, and just by long-range smart missile attacks."

Renk's Strategy for the Future

Complementing Existing Platforms

Sagel argued that unmanned systems would complement rather than replace existing platforms and said Renk was already developing products for that market. He cited a heavy tracked unmanned ground vehicle developed with Finland's Patria and a Finnish order for a pre-series batch, with deliveries due to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

International Interest

He added that Ukraine had expressed strong interest in that vehicle's transmission system.

European Defence Spending Trends

European governments are increasingly weighing how to balance spending between traditional armoured programmes and newer drone and autonomous technologies as defence budgets rise across the continent.

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Renk sees crewed platforms dominating its land business through 2030; unmanned demand unlikely before 2035.
  • The company is developing unmanned ground vehicle solutions, notably a tracked UGV with Patria, first deliveries in 2027.
  • Europe’s defence strategy still values conventional armour alongside unmanned systems; Renk benefits from record defence orders and backlog.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Renk's land business move to unmanned vehicles by 2030?
No, Renk's CEO expects 99% of its land business to remain crewed through 2030.
When does Renk anticipate demand for unmanned military platforms?
Renk expects meaningful demand for unmanned systems to emerge after 2035.
How does Renk view the role of drones in future conflicts?
Renk believes drones will complement but not replace traditional armoured vehicles.
What new products is Renk developing for unmanned systems?
Renk is developing a heavy tracked unmanned ground vehicle with Finland's Patria.
How are European governments approaching defence spending?
They are balancing investments between traditional armoured vehicles and new drone technologies.

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