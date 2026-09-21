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Morning Bid: More oil is flowing, depending on who you ask - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: More oil is flowing, depending on who you ask

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Mixed Reports on Middle East Oil Supply Influence Global Markets

Market Reactions and Key Developments

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Oil Price Movements and Middle East Supply

It's been an upbeat start to the week in Asia thanks in part to a drop in oil prices amid, sometimes conflicting, reports of increased supply out of the Middle East.

Impact of Regional Tensions

Brent had started higher after the Houthis attacked the capital of Saudi Arabia over the weekend, but soon slipped 2% on hopes the kingdom would quickly restore some flows through its East-West pipeline.

Conflicting Supply Reports

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, on the weekend said the volume of crude oil, cargo, and liquefied natural gas in the past two weeks was higher than at any point in the past six months. Ships were being escorted by the US military but running the Strait of Hormuz with their transponders off, making it hard to confirm Cooper's assessment.

Shipping data, for instance, showed just 12 commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and Sunday, down from 35 during the previous weekend.

OPEC and Satellite Data Insights

Yet figures from analytics firm Kpler did show exports from the OPEC kingpin had recovered to just over 4 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in September after slumping to 2.4 million bpd in August, the lowest since at least 2013. [O/R]

Analysts at JPMorgan said satellite data indicated Saudi oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 2.9 million bpd over the past six days, up from just 700,000 bpd in August.

Global Market Responses

The drop in oil prices helped lift most share markets, though liquidity was light with Japan on a three-day break. Tech led South Korea up more than 1%, while Nasdaq futures added 0.6% and S&P 500 futures 0.4%.

European and Currency Markets

European share futures also nudged higher, with no sign as yet of any drag from news Chancellor Friedrich Merz's mainstream conservative party had suffered its worst election results since 1949. The euro was also steady at $1.1484, while the dollar drifted under 157.00 yen amid concerns the Bank of Japan might take advantage of the lack of liquidity to intervene in support of its currency.

The yen jumped on Friday after Japanese authorities conducted rate checks in the currency market, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Diplomatic and Political Developments

It's also set to be a busy week for diplomacy with US President Donald Trump attending the United Nations General Assembly, ahead of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng concluded talks in New York on Sunday with the US side proposing a new AI safety notification mechanism.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- Appearances by ECB President Christine Lagarde, ECB Board member Piero Cipollone, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee

(By Wayne Cole; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. military escorts and mine‑clearing helped boost oil and LNG flow through the Strait of Hormuz to the highest two‑week level in six months, with over 1 billion barrels transited in the past two months (Admiral Brad Cooper) (bloomberg.com).
  • Contradictory shipping data: satellite‑tracked tankers show only 12 vessels transited the strait over the weekend vs. 35 the prior weekend, raising questions about real flow vs. military‑escorted untracked movement (reddit.com).
  • Kpler analytics suggest Saudi oil exports rebounded to just over 4 million bpd in September from 2.4 million bpd in August, and JPMorgan estimates satellite‑tracked flows averaged 2.9 million bpd over the past six days, still above August lows (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices drop despite recent attacks in Saudi Arabia?
Oil prices fell due to reports suggesting Saudi Arabia could quickly restore oil flows despite attacks, as well as increased export data.
How much did Saudi oil exports recover in September?
Saudi exports recovered to just over 4 million barrels per day in September after dropping to 2.4 million bpd in August.
What impact did oil supply news have on global share markets?
The drop in oil prices helped boost most share markets, with risk appetite improving in Asia and Europe.
How accurate are reports of increased oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz?
Conflicting data emerged, with military sources citing higher shipments while shipping data showed fewer vessel transits compared to the previous week.
Which key market events are expected to influence trading this week?
Key events include central bank speeches and diplomatic meetings involving the US, China, and the European Central Bank.

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