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Russia bans Human Rights Foundation chaired by Yulia Navalnaya as 'undesirable' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia bans Human Rights Foundation chaired by Yulia Navalnaya as 'undesirable'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Russia Bans Human Rights Foundation Chaired by Yulia Navalnaya as Undesirable

Russia Labels Human Rights Foundation as "Undesirable Organisation"

Background of the Human Rights Foundation and Yulia Navalnaya

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia has designated the New York-based Human Rights Foundation, chaired by Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, as an "undesirable organisation".

Implications of the "Undesirable" Tag

The "undesirable" tag is used by Russian authorities to ban the activities of organisations it deems to pose a threat to the state, and means that any Russians who cooperate with them or share their content can face prosecution.

Russian Prosecutor's Office Statement

In its announcement, the Russian prosecutor's office noted that HRF had designated Russia as a "fully authoritarian regime" in its "Tyranny Tracker" project.

Allegations Against HRF

It said HRF was engaged in discrediting the Russian armed forces — which was made a criminal offence after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — as well as promoting anti-Russian sanctions and supporting other undesirable organisations.

Response from the Human Rights Foundation

Statement by HRF Chief Legal and Policy Officer

HRF Chief Legal and Policy Officer Javier El-Hage responded: "We couldn't have said it better ourselves. By criminalising our organization — even threatening with imprisonment those who collaborate with us — for having a research project that documents how (President Vladimir) Putin’s dictatorship is a ‘fully authoritarian regime,’ the Kremlin does nothing but confirm our assessment."

Context: Russia's History of Banning Organisations

Previous Organisations Labeled as Undesirable

Since 2015, Russia has placed hundreds of organisations on its "undesirable" list, including rights groups such as Amnesty International, Russian and Western media outlets, and universities including Yale and Stanford.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • The designation bans HRF’s activities in Russia and exposes anyone cooperating with it to criminal prosecution under laws targeting “undesirable” organisations (apnews.com).
  • The move targets HRF’s ‘Tyranny Tracker’ project and criticism of Russia’s armed forces, confirming what HRF describes as an authoritarian regime (hrf.org).
  • This action is part of a broader crackdown: in 2025 alone, 78 organisations were added to the “undesirable” list amid escalating repression, including many prominent rights groups (hrw.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia ban the Human Rights Foundation?
Russia banned the Human Rights Foundation, chaired by Yulia Navalnaya, for allegedly discrediting its armed forces, supporting anti-Russian sanctions, and associating with other undesirable organisations.
What does it mean for an organization to be declared 'undesirable' in Russia?
An 'undesirable' designation in Russia bans the organization's activities and allows authorities to prosecute Russians who cooperate with or share its content.
Who is Yulia Navalnaya and what is her role in the Human Rights Foundation?
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, is the chair of the Human Rights Foundation, which has been targeted by Russian authorities.
How has Russia justified the ban on the Human Rights Foundation?
Russia cited the HRF’s characterization of Russia as a 'fully authoritarian regime' and its alleged involvement in discrediting the Russian armed forces as justification for the ban.
What other organizations have been labeled 'undesirable' by Russia?
Since 2015, Russia has placed hundreds of organizations on its 'undesirable' list, including Amnesty International, certain media outlets, and universities like Yale and Stanford.

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