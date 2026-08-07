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Headlines

Russia's Wildberries, target of Ukrainian drone campaign, reports another attack in Urals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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headlines Finance Markets Russia Ukraine

Wildberries Reports Another Drone Attack on Yekaterinburg Logistics Hub

Details of the Latest Drone Attack and Its Impact

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Wildberries, the target of a three-week campaign of near-nightly strikes by Ukrainian drones, said on Friday that another of its logistics hubs had caught fire after an attack in Yekaterinburg, 1,400 km (870 miles) east of Moscow.

Response and Containment Efforts

The blaze was later contained and most of the goods at the site were not damaged, the company said on Telegram. The local governor said in a separate post that eight drones had been shot down over the region overnight, and three of them had crashed onto the roof of a logistics centre.

Statements from Authorities

At least 20 Wildberries warehouses have been attacked since July 18 as part of a campaign by Ukraine to "bring the war home" to ordinary Russians and raise the cost to Russia of continuing the conflict that Moscow launched in February 2022.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • The Ukrainian long‑range drone offensive has hit at least 20 Wildberries logistics sites across Russia—including in the Urals—since mid‑July, aiming to disrupt dual‑use supply chains and “bring the war home”. (en.zona.media)
  • Wildberries stated the fire from the latest strike in Yekaterinburg was contained with most goods spared, while regional authorities said eight drones were downed and three crashed on the logistics center’s roof. (lemonde.fr)
  • The campaign has inflicted heavy economic and human costs—previous strikes killed at least nine workers, disrupted operations, triggered compensation payouts, and destroyed large portions of Wildberries’ warehouse capacity. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many times has Wildberries been attacked by drones?
Wildberries has reported attacks on at least 20 of its warehouses since July 18.
Where did the latest Wildberries drone attack occur?
The latest attack occurred at a logistics hub in Yekaterinburg, 1,400 km east of Moscow.
Were there any damages from the recent Yekaterinburg attack?
A fire broke out but was contained, and most goods at the site were not damaged.
What is the purpose of the Ukrainian drone strikes on Wildberries?
The campaign aims to 'bring the war home' to Russians and increase the cost to Russia of the conflict.
How many drones were shot down during the latest attack?
Eight drones were shot down over the Yekaterinburg region, with three crashing onto the warehouse roof.

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