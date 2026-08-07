Wildberries Reports Another Drone Attack on Yekaterinburg Logistics Hub

Details of the Latest Drone Attack and Its Impact

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Wildberries, the target of a three-week campaign of near-nightly strikes by Ukrainian drones, said on Friday that another of its logistics hubs had caught fire after an attack in Yekaterinburg, 1,400 km (870 miles) east of Moscow.

Response and Containment Efforts

The blaze was later contained and most of the goods at the site were not damaged, the company said on Telegram. The local governor said in a separate post that eight drones had been shot down over the region overnight, and three of them had crashed onto the roof of a logistics centre.

Statements from Authorities

At least 20 Wildberries warehouses have been attacked since July 18 as part of a campaign by Ukraine to "bring the war home" to ordinary Russians and raise the cost to Russia of continuing the conflict that Moscow launched in February 2022.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)