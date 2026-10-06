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Attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea are unacceptable, EU's von der Leyen says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea are unacceptable, EU's von der Leyen says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Shipping

EU's von der Leyen Decries Unacceptable Attacks on Civilian Shipping in Black Sea

European Commission Responds to Black Sea Shipping Attacks

Incident Overview

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that attacks on civilian shipping are unacceptable after civilian ships were hit in Bulgaria's economic zone in the Black Sea.

Statement from Ursula von der Leyen

"Commercial ships – and innocent crews – are being targeted, with lives already lost at sea," she said.

Current Situation in the Black Sea

While the circumstances of the incidents are being investigated, the situation in the Black Sea is increasingly concerning, von der Leyen added.

Details of the Recent Attack

Merchant Ship Sinking

The crew of a merchant ship was missing on Tuesday after the vessel sank in the Black Sea off NATO member Bulgaria following a drone strike that Prime Minister Rumen Radev described as a gross violation of international law.

International Law Implications

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • It was confirmed on October 6, 2026, that two commercial vessels were struck by drones in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, one sinking and the other damaged, prompting emergency government action. (apnews.com)
  • The International Maritime Organization also strongly condemned the resurgence of attacks on civilian merchant ships in the Black Sea, calling for respect for international law and protection of seafarers. (imo.org)
  • The EU’s long‑standing Black Sea Strategy has acknowledged escalating hybrid threats—drone and missile attacks on ports and shipping—and continues to support regional security through sanctions, maritime resilience initiatives, and the Solidarity Lanes transport network. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ursula von der Leyen say about the Black Sea shipping attacks?
She stated that attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea are unacceptable and expressed concern about the escalating situation.
Where did the civilian ship incidents take place?
The incidents took place in Bulgaria's economic zone in the Black Sea.
What happened to the merchant ship in the Black Sea?
A merchant ship sank off the coast of Bulgaria after a drone strike, and its crew was reported missing.
How have EU leaders described the attacks on shipping?
EU leaders, including von der Leyen, described the attacks as unacceptable and a gross violation of international law.
Why is the situation in the Black Sea concerning?
The targeting of commercial ships and loss of lives at sea are raising major concerns for the safety and legality of maritime operations.

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