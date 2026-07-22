GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
BNP Paribas Italy in talks with unions over workers' protections in planned overhaul - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BNP Paribas Italy in talks with unions over workers' protections in planned overhaul

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Labor Relations Italy corporate strategy

BNP Paribas Italy Talks Worker Protections Amid Strategic Banking Overhaul

Union Discussions and Strategic Plans at BNP Paribas Italy

Ongoing Negotiations to Safeguard Worker Protections

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Unions at the Italian arm of BNP Paribas have entered discussions with the bank's management to ensure changes in Italy under a new strategic plan expected to be presented in November respect worker protections, a union leader said on Wednesday.

Focus of the New Strategic Plan

Strengthening Corporate Investment Banking

The plan is aimed at strengthening corporate investment banking activities and focusing resources on "large corporate" clients, said Gianluca Ceriani, a UNISIN/CONFSAL union representative.

Balancing Ambitious Goals with Employee Rights

"BNP Paribas has set ambitious goals in terms of returns and cost control. It's key that these goals are combined with workers' protection. That is why we must keep our guard up," he said.

Union Representation and Workforce Trends

Leadership in the European Works Council

In June, Ceriani became deputy secretary general of BNP's European Works Council, an employee body which represents around 132,000 staff.

Impacts of the Strategic Plan on Employment

A person briefed on the bank's strategy said the plan would not lead to a downsizing of BNP's presence in Italy.

Trends in Employee Numbers and Centralisation

However, Ceriani said the number of BNP Paribas employees in Italy had been falling faster than in the rest of Europe in recent years, as certain activities were centralised in regional hubs and others outsourced, a move which unions have in some cases managed to stop.

BNP Paribas’s History and Market Position in Italy

France's BNP Paribas has operated in Italy since its 2006 acquisition of local bank BNL. Unlike French rival Credit Agricole, for which Italy is the main foreign market, it has not been growing its local presence through acquisitions.

Recent Workforce Data

Ceriani said BNP Paribas Italy had a staff of 15,724 at the end of last year, down by a fifth versus 2018.

Over the same period the total of employees across the 22 countries represented on the bank's European Works Council has decreased by 7%, he said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • BNP Paribas Italy unions have initiated talks to safeguard worker protections under a new strategic plan due in November, as the bank shifts toward large-corporate investment banking focus.
  • Union representative Gianluca Ceriani emphasizes the importance of aligning ambitious return and cost-control goals with employee safeguards amid rapid reduction in Italian workforce.
  • BNP Paribas Italy staff fell about 20% between 2018 and end‑2025 (~15,724 employees), outpacing the 7% reduction across the European Works Council area; the bank says the new plan won’t downsize its Italian footprint.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of BNP Paribas Italy's new strategic plan?
The strategic plan focuses on strengthening corporate investment banking and targeting large corporate clients.
Are there concerns about job cuts at BNP Paribas Italy?
Union representatives say there are concerns as staff numbers in Italy have declined faster than in other European countries, but the bank stated the plan will not downsize its Italian presence.
How are unions involved in BNP Paribas Italy’s overhaul?
Unions are in discussions with management to ensure that worker protections are respected in the proposed changes.
How has BNP Paribas Italy's workforce changed recently?
The Italian workforce decreased by around 20% since 2018, compared to a 7% reduction across other European countries.
Since when has BNP Paribas operated in Italy?
BNP Paribas has operated in Italy since acquiring BNL in 2006.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rheinmetall studying options after TKMS drops interest in GNYK shipyard, CEO says

Rheinmetall studying options after TKMS drops interest in GNYK shipyard, CEO says

Image for BermudAir orders 10 Airbus A220 planes as part of expansion plan

BermudAir orders 10 Airbus A220 planes as part of expansion plan

Image for Leonardo CEO says deadline for new country to join GCAP should be next year

Leonardo CEO says deadline for new country to join GCAP should be next year

Image for Analysis-From battlefield to bureaucracy, Ukraine's new military chief faces tests

Analysis-From battlefield to bureaucracy, Ukraine's new military chief faces tests

Image for Hungarian chief prosecutor Nagy resigns

Hungarian chief prosecutor Nagy resigns

Image for Glencore plans large LME lead withdrawals after stocks surge, sources say

Glencore plans large LME lead withdrawals after stocks surge, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Europe unlikely to reach 80% gas storage target, Equinor CEO says
Europe unlikely to reach 80% gas storage target, Equinor CEO says
Image for EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal
EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal
Image for Greece advises fleet to boost security in Black Sea after attacks
Greece advises fleet to boost security in Black Sea after attacks
Image for Ukraine agrees to export drones to US for Pentagon plan, source says
Ukraine agrees to export drones to US for Pentagon plan, source says
Image for Exclusive-Diageo teams face up to 30% reductions as CEO 'Drastic Dave' slashes costs 
Exclusive-Diageo teams face up to 30% reductions as CEO 'Drastic Dave' slashes costs 
Image for Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on metals and energy gains; Middle East in focus
Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on metals and energy gains; Middle East in focus
Image for Germany to take direct stakes in defence startups under new strategy
Germany to take direct stakes in defence startups under new strategy
Image for Intel results to test if AI-fueled rally has room to run
Intel results to test if AI-fueled rally has room to run
Image for TE Connectivity projects upbeat quarterly results amid strong AI tools demand
TE Connectivity projects upbeat quarterly results amid strong AI tools demand
Image for Analysis-Meta employees' lawsuit shows that if AI fires you, proving it is the hard part
Analysis-Meta employees' lawsuit shows that if AI fires you, proving it is the hard part
Image for Escalating Middle East war could slash global growth to 1.3% in 2026, World Bank chief economist says
Escalating Middle East war could slash global growth to 1.3% in 2026, World Bank chief economist says
Image for Pound holds firm as soft UK inflation leaves rate-hike bets intact
Pound holds firm as soft UK inflation leaves rate-hike bets intact
View All Finance Posts