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Finance

Swiss government urges parliament to reject initiative opposing EU deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Politics European Union Switzerland

Swiss Government Opposes Kompass Initiative to Block Bilateral EU Deal

Swiss Government's Stance on the Kompass Initiative

Background and Purpose of the Kompass Initiative

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Thursday recommended that parliament reject an initiative aimed at blocking a new agreement between Switzerland and the European Union that would mark the biggest overhaul in bilateral economic relations in a generation.

Backed by the billionaire founders of Swiss asset manager and private equity firm Partners Group, the so-called "Kompass-Initiative" aims to protect Swiss independence by broadening the scope of compulsory referendums on state treaties.

Status of the EU-Swiss Deal

Agreed in December 2024, the EU-Swiss deal is currently being debated in the Swiss parliament. If passed, it is likely to face a referendum in 2027 at the earliest.

Federal Council's Concerns and Criticisms

Legal and Economic Implications

The ruling Federal Council said the Kompass initiative would create legal uncertainty, disrupt Switzerland's established democratic system and threaten legal and economic stability.

"Instead of clarity, it creates more uncertainty and problems," Justice Minister Beat Jans told a press conference.

Impact on International Treaties

The initiative seeks to make international treaties require approval from not just a majority of voters, but also a majority of its 26 cantons, which would raise the bar for passing such accords.

Opposition to Dynamic Alignment

It also opposes the so-called "dynamic alignment" of laws foreseen under the EU-Swiss deal, in which Switzerland, subject to its own constitutional safeguards, adapts its legislation to relevant changes in EU law.

Concerns Over Legal Uncertainty

The Federal Council said the initiative's provisions on the adoption of law under international treaties are so unclearly formulated that they would create serious legal uncertainty.

Next Steps for the Kompass Initiative

The initiative will put to a referendum after gathering enough signatures, although no date has yet been decided.

(Writing by Dave Graham, editing by John Revill)

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Council argues the Kompass-Initiative would introduce legal uncertainty and disrupt Switzerland’s democratic and economic stability, particularly by complicating treaty approvals beyond a simple majority of voters.
  • The initiative proposes raising approval thresholds by requiring a majority of Swiss cantons, and rejects dynamic alignment—the agreed mechanism for Switzerland to adapt its laws to evolving EU rules under the new Bilaterals III package.
  • The EU‑Switzerland agreement package, concluded in December 2024 and initialled in May 2025, includes institutional elements such as dynamic alignment, dispute settlement mechanisms, and participation in EU programmes, aiming to modernise bilateral relations and is now under parliamentary review ahead of a likely 2027 referendum.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kompass Initiative in Switzerland?
It is an initiative to broaden compulsory referendums on state treaties and protect Swiss independence, targeting the new EU-Swiss agreement.
Why does the Swiss government oppose the Kompass Initiative?
The government argues it would create legal uncertainty, disrupt the democratic system, and threaten legal and economic stability.
What changes would the Kompass Initiative implement?
It would require international treaties to be approved by both a majority of voters and the majority of Switzerland's 26 cantons.
What is dynamic alignment under the EU-Swiss deal?
Dynamic alignment means Switzerland would adapt its laws to relevant changes in EU law, while keeping its own constitutional safeguards.
When could a referendum on the Kompass Initiative take place?
A referendum could occur after enough signatures are gathered, but no date has been set.

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