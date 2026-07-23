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French business confidence improves in July despite Middle East conflict, heatwaves - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French business confidence improves in July despite Middle East conflict, heatwaves

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Business Confidence France

French Business Confidence Rises Despite Middle East Conflict and Heatwaves

Overview of July Business Sentiment in France

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French business confidence rose to a four-month high in July despite a new flare-up in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and record heatwaves at home, a monthly survey showed on Thursday.

The INSEE statistics agency said its business survey improved to 97 points in July, still short of the long-term average of 100, but reaching its highest point since March, just after the Iran war kicked off with U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Resilience Amid Geopolitical and Climate Challenges

The improvement suggested business sentiment remained resilient despite the renewed tensions in the Middle East and the summer heatwaves in France, with confidence rising across manufacturing, services and retail trade.

Manufacturing Sector Performance

Confidence was highest in manufacturing, where the index ticked up to 101, up from 100 in June, in line with expectations, as businesses reported stronger output and an improvement in order books despite the conflict-related risks to oil prices and supply chains.

Supply-Side Constraints

However, the share of firms reporting supply-side constraints rose to 22%, reaching its highest point since late 2023, driven in part by increased difficulties securing inputs, the survey showed.

Services Sector Developments

Confidence in services, France's largest sector, rose two points to 98, even though business leaders continued to report above-normal economic uncertainty.

Hotels and Restaurants Rebound

Hotels and restaurants saw a particularly sharp rebound in demand expectations and activity prospects in July, which bodes well for the summer tourism season, despite extreme heat. Many hotels have reported an influx of domestic customers seeking a night's sleep with air conditioning during the recent heatwaves.

Retail and Construction Sectors

Retail-oriented businesses posted the strongest gain among major sectors, with their confidence indicator jumping eight points to 99 on stronger order intentions and a better assessment of the overall outlook.

In construction, confidence was unchanged at 95, with firms reporting that they were slightly less optimistic about future activity.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Business confidence rose to 97 in July, its highest since March, though still below the long‑term average of 100 (INSEE)
  • Sector‑specific confidence improved: manufacturing (101), services (98), retail (99), while construction remained cautious at 95
  • Heatwaves boosted demand in hotels and retail, even as supply‑side constraints rose (22% of firms), and tensions in the Middle East weighed on oil‑related risks

Frequently Asked Questions

How did French business confidence perform in July?
French business confidence improved to 97 points in July, reaching its highest level since March.
What sectors saw the highest confidence in July?
Manufacturing had the highest confidence, with the index rising to 101, followed by gains in services and retail trade.
How did the Middle East conflict and heatwaves affect business sentiment?
Despite renewed Middle East tensions and record heatwaves, French business sentiment remained resilient, with increases across most sectors.
What challenges did businesses report in July?
22% of firms reported supply-side constraints, the highest since late 2023; difficulties included securing inputs.
How did the tourism and hospitality sector perform during the heatwaves?
Hotels and restaurants saw a sharp rebound in demand, driven by more domestic customers seeking relief from heatwaves.

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