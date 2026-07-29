Remy Cointreau beats first-quarter sales forecasts as cognac returns to growth

Remy Cointreau’s First-Quarter Performance Overview

July 29 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales, as growth in its cognac business and solid demand in Asian markets outside China helped offset ongoing weakness elsewhere.

Sales Figures and Analyst Expectations

Organic sales rose 1.3% to 223.2 million euros ($254.45 million), exceeding analysts' expectations for a 0.2% increase to 218.8 million euros, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Growth Recovery Efforts

Remy is seeking to rebuild growth after a prolonged downturn caused by U.S. distributor destocking and weak demand in China.

Cognac Division Performance

Its cognac division, which includes Remy Martin, returned to growth with organic sales up 7.7%, well above analysts' expectations for a 1.3% increase, supported by strong momentum in Asia-Pacific markets outside China.

Liqueurs and Spirits Division Results

Sales in the liqueurs and spirits division fell 6.6% organically, compared with expectations for a 1.5% decline, as unfavourable shipment timing in the United States weighed on performance.

Full-Year Outlook

The company maintained its full-year targets.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet in Gdansk and Emma Rumney in London; Editing by Matt Scuffham)