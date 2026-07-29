GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Remy Cointreau Q1 sales top forecasts, confirms full-year targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Remy Cointreau Q1 sales top forecasts, confirms full-year targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Remy Cointreau beats first-quarter sales forecasts as cognac returns to growth

Remy Cointreau’s First-Quarter Performance Overview

July 29 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales, as growth in its cognac business and solid demand in Asian markets outside China helped offset ongoing weakness elsewhere.

Sales Figures and Analyst Expectations

Organic sales rose 1.3% to 223.2 million euros ($254.45 million), exceeding analysts' expectations for a 0.2% increase to 218.8 million euros, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Growth Recovery Efforts

Remy is seeking to rebuild growth after a prolonged downturn caused by U.S. distributor destocking and weak demand in China.

Cognac Division Performance

Its cognac division, which includes Remy Martin, returned to growth with organic sales up 7.7%, well above analysts' expectations for a 1.3% increase, supported by strong momentum in Asia-Pacific markets outside China.

Liqueurs and Spirits Division Results

Sales in the liqueurs and spirits division fell 6.6% organically, compared with expectations for a 1.5% decline, as unfavourable shipment timing in the United States weighed on performance.

Full-Year Outlook

The company maintained its full-year targets.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet in Gdansk and Emma Rumney in London; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Q1 2026–27 group organic sales grew 1.3% to €223.2 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of 0.2% growth (~€218.8 million) (cited from user content).
  • Growth was driven by the Cognac division and robust demand in Asia (excluding China), highlighting resilience in key segments (cited from user content).
  • Remy Cointreau reaffirmed its full‑year guidance, reflecting confidence amid improving market trends and strategic execution (cited from user content).

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Remy Cointreau perform in Q1?
Remy Cointreau's Q1 sales rose 1.3% organically to 223.2 million euros, beating forecasts.
Which division drove Remy Cointreau's Q1 growth?
The stronger-than-expected performance came from the cognac division and Asian markets outside China.
Did Remy Cointreau confirm its full-year targets?
Yes, Remy Cointreau confirmed its full-year targets after reporting Q1 results.
What were analysts' expectations for Remy Cointreau Q1 sales?
Analysts expected Q1 sales growth of 0.2% to 218.8 million euros.
Where was strong sales growth reported for Remy Cointreau?
Strong sales growth was reported in Asian markets outside China.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for British asset manager Aberdeen posts bigger first-half outflows

British asset manager Aberdeen posts bigger first-half outflows

Image for UK's Ofgem proposes grid-connection fee to deter speculative data centre projects

UK's Ofgem proposes grid-connection fee to deter speculative data centre projects

Image for Spanish travel tech firm HBX posts 12% higher transaction value for Q3

Spanish travel tech firm HBX posts 12% higher transaction value for Q3

Image for UK's Greggs first-half profit up 20% as grocery business grows

UK's Greggs first-half profit up 20% as grocery business grows

Image for Birkin bag maker Hermes posts 7% rise in quarterly sales

Birkin bag maker Hermes posts 7% rise in quarterly sales

Image for Yandex reports 16% increase in Q2 revenue, recommends H1 dividend at 110 rbls/share

Yandex reports 16% increase in Q2 revenue, recommends H1 dividend at 110 rbls/share

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Portugal awaits binding bids for TAP as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa face off
Portugal awaits binding bids for TAP as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa face off
Image for South Korea stock rout breaks records as SK Hynix earnings disappoint
South Korea stock rout breaks records as SK Hynix earnings disappoint
Image for Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit
Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit
Image for Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts
Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts
Image for Russia's FSB charges Telegram founder Durov with facilitating terrorism, Ifax says
Russia's FSB charges Telegram founder Durov with facilitating terrorism, Ifax says
Image for Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength
Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength
Image for Porsche keeps forecast as restructuring begins to pay off
Porsche keeps forecast as restructuring begins to pay off
Image for Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit
Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit
Image for Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss
Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss
Image for Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction
Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction
Image for Legrand raises 2026 sales growth guidance on data centre demand
Legrand raises 2026 sales growth guidance on data centre demand
Image for Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows
Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows
View All Finance Posts