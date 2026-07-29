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Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Danone keeps its guidance as Q2 sales beat expectations

Danone's Second Quarter 2026 Financial Performance Overview

By Dominique Vidalon

Q2 Sales Recovery and Contributing Factors

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Danone expressed confidence about the second half of 2026 after its second-quarter sales beat forecasts, due to a recovery at its specialised nutrition unit that had been hit by a recall of European baby formula products and supply disruptions related to the Iran war. 

Brand Performance and Sales Growth

The French consumer goods group, whose brands include Evian and Badoit water and Activia yoghurt, said second-quarter sales rose 4.2% on a like-for-like basis, compared with expectations of 3.7% in a company-provided analysts' consensus.

Price and Volume Trends

Danone reported overall prices rose about 2.3% in the second quarter, while volumes climbed 1.9%.

Operating Income and Margins

Danone's recurring operating income for the first half of 2026 was 1.854 billion euros ($2.11 billion), with a margin of 13.3% of sales against 13.2% a year ago.

This was slightly above expectations for a 13.25% margin and reflected strong productivity gains that offset pressure from the baby formula recall in Europe and the initial effects of inflation, the statement said.

Growth Across Categories and Geographies

The first-half performance showed broad-based growth across categories and geographies, reflecting the relevance of the group's health-focused portfolio, CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said.

Outlook and Guidance

"While some areas still require further progress and the environment remains unstable, we enter the second half of the year with confidence that 2026 will be another year of delivery, aligned with our value creation model and mid-term ambitions," he said.

Danone reiterated its 2026 guidance in line with its mid-term aims of like-for-like sales growth of 3% to 5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.

($1 = 0.8771 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Banijay denies any bid for Lionsgate and emphasizes debt reduction amid high leverage (~€5 billion) after acquisitions.
  • Net leverage at 3.6× post‑All3Media is expected to decline to 3.4× by year‑end, aiming for ~2× medium‑term.
  • First‑half revenue rose 16.9% to €2.58 billion; adjusted EBITDA up 18.5% to €502.9 million, with strong growth in betting/gaming driven by World Cup activity

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Banijay confirm plans to acquire Lionsgate Studios?
No, Banijay ruled out a takeover of Lionsgate Studios, stating it is focused on integrating recent acquisitions and reducing debt.
What is Banijay's current debt level after recent acquisitions?
Banijay's debt has risen to over 5 billion euros following a series of acquisitions, with net leverage at 3.6 times EBITDA.
How is Banijay planning to reduce its leverage?
Banijay aims to lower its leverage to around two times EBITDA over the medium term through increased cash generation and operational integration.
What were Banijay's first-half financial results?
Banijay reported first-half revenue of 2.58 billion euros and an 18.5% rise in adjusted EBITDA to 502.9 million euros.
Which segment was the main growth driver for Banijay?
Banijay's betting and gaming division was the main growth driver, with revenue rising 10.5% on a pro forma basis.

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