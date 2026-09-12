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Explosion hits another EMCO weapons site in Bulgaria; probe underway - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Explosion hits another EMCO weapons site in Bulgaria; probe underway

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Explosion Investigated at EMCO Weapons Storage Site in Bulgaria Amid Sabotage Fears

Investigation and Background of EMCO Weapons Depot Incidents

Details of the Recent Fire Incident

SOFIA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bulgaria is investigating the cause of a fire at a weapons storage facility operated by EMCO, including the possibility of sabotage and a link to a previous blaze at another of the company's facilities in August, the interior minister said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out near the village of Tsareva Livada and lit up the night sky, according to videos broadcast locally. The incident came weeks after an explosion and fire at another EMCO weapons depot in western Bulgaria.

Official Response and Investigation Efforts

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev told journalists on Saturday that the fire was under control and that an investigation was underway.

"We will review previous cases in which similar fires occurred in the warehouses of this company, as well as at other companies, in order to look for a possible connection or a similar pattern," he said.

"We are not ruling out outside interference."

Background on EMCO and Previous Attacks

Allegations of Sabotage and Russian Involvement

EMCO is run by Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev, who Bulgarian prosecutors have previously alleged was the target of attacks on his facilities by Russian operatives. 

In 2024, Bulgaria issued arrest warrants for six Russian citizens accused of involvement in the destruction of EMCO arms depots that stored munitions destined for export to Ukraine and Georgia between 2011 and 2020.

Related International Incidents

Prosecutors at the time said they had grounds to suspect links between the blasts in Bulgaria, an attempted poisoning of Gebrev in 2015, and munitions depot explosions in the Czech Republic in 2014.

Moscow has dismissed the allegations.

Statements from EMCO Representatives

Facility Management and Security Concerns

Slavcho Dimiev, manager of EMCO's production facilities, confirmed Saturday's fire at the storage site, which he said mainly holds ammunition, including a small quantity of medium-calibre rounds.

He told reporters that additional measures should be considered to protect such facilities. 

"If it is ultimately concluded that they have been targeted, this is not an attack on a particular company alone; it is an attack on the national interest," he said. 

(Reporting by Alex Lefkowitz and Stoyan Nenov. Writing by Lefteris Papdimas. Editing by Edward McAllister and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Fire broke out at an EMCO ammunition storage site near Tsareva Livada on Sept 12; investigators are probing for links to the August blast at EMCO’s Tryavna‑area depot and potential sabotage, per Bulgaria’s interior minister.
  • The August 10 explosion at EMCO’s Belitsa/Tryavna facility triggered a significant investigation: human error was ruled out, unexploded ordnance was cleared, and authorities continue examining internal vs external causes.
  • EMCO, led by Emilian Gebrev, has a history of previous ammunition depot incidents (2011, 2022, 2023) under scrutiny for possible links to Russian operative activity, including a GRU‑linked poisoning and munitions blasts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the explosion at the EMCO weapons depot in Bulgaria?
The exact cause is under investigation, with possibilities including sabotage and links to previous incidents at EMCO facilities.
Were there any injuries reported from the EMCO facility fire?
No injuries were reported in the fire at the weapons storage facility near Tsareva Livada.
Is there a link between recent and previous fires at EMCO depots?
Authorities are investigating potential connections and patterns between this fire and past incidents at EMCO facilities.
Who owns and operates the EMCO arms facilities?
EMCO is run by Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev.
What possible international connections are being investigated?
Bulgarian authorities are examining links to Russian operatives and munitions depot explosions in Czech Republic, as well as the attempted poisoning of EMCO’s owner.

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