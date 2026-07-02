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Soccer-English pubs get 5 a.m. licence for World Cup game against Mexico - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-English pubs get 5 a.m. licence for World Cup game against Mexico

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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England Pubs to Stay Open Until 5 a.m. for World Cup Match vs Mexico

Government Extends Licensing Hours for World Cup Fans

By Rohith Nair

Extended Hours Announced for England vs Mexico Match

MIAMI, July 2 (Reuters) - Pubs and bars across England and Wales will be allowed to stay open until 5 a.m. on Monday morning, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday, so fans can watch the World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico without having to stumble home at closing time.

The government announced the extended licensing hours for Sunday night's match in Mexico City, which kicks off at 1 a.m. in England, removing red tape that would normally require individual venues to apply for permission to serve alcohol beyond standard hours.

Previous Licensing Extensions for Tournament Matches

Similar extensions were granted for England's earlier games at the tournament that kicked off before 10 p.m., with the Home Secretary using legislative powers to extend licensing on occasions of "exceptional international, national or local significance".

Reactions from Officials and Industry Leaders

Prime Minister's Statement

"Football might be coming home but we're making sure fans don't have to," Starmer said in a statement.

"Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together.

"The whole country will be backing the team. Come on England!"

Impact on Hospitality Sector

Boost for Pubs and Local Communities

The change would deliver what officials described as a welcome boost to the hospitality sector, allowing venues to capitalise on what is expected to be a night of high demand as supporters gather to roar on Thomas Tuchel's side.

"Pubs and fans will be over the moon about this decision, because we all know the best place to watch the match is down the local," said Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association. 

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Miami; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • The Home Secretary invoked exceptional‑significance powers to permit a nationwide extension beyond the standard 2 a.m. allowance, eliminating the need for individual Temporary Event Notices for this fixture (itv.com).
  • England’s late kick‑off at 1 a.m. UK time motivated the rare extension, reflecting both community morale and an economic boost for hospitality venues (itv.com).
  • This one‑off extension aligns with broader World Cup licensing rules—normally permitting 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. closing for late kick‑offs—highlighting the government’s flexibility for high‑profile matches (movingtotheuk.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are pubs in England and Wales allowed to open until 5 a.m.?
The government extended licensing hours for pubs to let fans watch the World Cup match against Mexico, which kicks off at 1 a.m. in England.
What was removed to allow pubs to stay open late for the match?
The government removed the red tape that normally requires individual venues to apply for extended serving hours.
Who announced the licence extension for pubs?
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that pubs and bars can stay open until 5 a.m. for the World Cup match.
How does the licence extension benefit the economy?
The change is expected to provide a boost to the hospitality sector as venues welcome more football fans for the late game.
Has a licence extension happened before for sporting events?
Yes, similar extensions were granted for earlier England games in the same tournament that started before 10 p.m.

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