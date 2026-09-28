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Exclusive-Bridgepoint, Astorg consider £2 billion-plus Fenergo sale, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Bridgepoint, Astorg consider £2 billion-plus Fenergo sale, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Bridgepoint, Astorg Eye £2 Billion-Plus Sale of Irish Fintech Fenergo

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Potential Sale of Fenergo Amid Rising Fintech Dealmaking

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint and Astorg are considering selling Fenergo as dealmaking in the sector picks up, three people familiar with the matter said, with one saying the Irish fintech could be valued at more than £2 billion ($2.7 billion).

Discussions and Sale Timeline

The private equity firms have held discussions with potential buyers and are expected to appoint an investment bank later this year in a potential transaction that could attract strategic bidders, the sources told Reuters. 

Possible Launch and Decision Timeline

A sales process could be launched early in 2027, with a decision yet to be taken, said two of the sources.

Comments from Stakeholders

Bridgepoint and Astorg both declined to comment. Dublin-based Fenergo did not respond to a request for comment.

About Fenergo and Market Context

Fenergo develops software that helps more than 300 of the world's largest banks and insurers comply with regulatory requirements and manage client lifecycle processes, including onboarding, know-your-customer checks and data management.

Industry Dealmaking Trends

The potential deal highlights a pickup in tech dealmaking despite a selloff in software stocks earlier this year. 

Other Notable Sector Moves

Thoma Bravo is exploring a sale of Foundation Software, Vista Equity Partners is considering selling banking software provider Finastra and healthcare software company Waystar is weighing its options, Reuters reported earlier this month. 

Expected Interest and Ownership History

Fenergo, founded and led by CEO Mark Murphy, is expected to attract interest from information services companies and exchange operators, the sources said.

Astorg and Bridgepoint acquired Fenergo from Insight Partners in 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

Fenergo’s Growth and AI Initiatives

The company has also sought to capitalise on demand for AI tools, launching an agentic AI orchestration platform designed to automate workflows such as onboarding and periodic reviews.

Financial Performance

Its total revenue rose by 7.5% to €149.4 million ($170 million) for the year ending in March 2025, driven by more subscription revenue and client renewals for its software products. Operating profit increased 66% to €20.9 million.

($1 = 0.7539 pounds)

($1 = 0.8799 euros)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London; Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Bridgepoint and Astorg considering sale of Fenergo with expected valuation above £2 billion ($2.7 billion) (resources.fenergo.com)
  • Fenergo delivered strong FY2025 performance: revenue up ~7.5% to €149.4 million and operating profit up ~66% to €20.9 million (resources.fenergo.com)
  • Fenergo is innovating with AI: launched Fen‑AI, an agentic AI orchestration platform (KYRA governed workforce) to automate onboarding and compliance workflows (fintech.global)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are considering the sale of Fenergo?
Private equity firms Bridgepoint and Astorg are considering selling Fenergo.
What is the estimated valuation of Fenergo in the potential sale?
Fenergo could be valued at more than £2 billion ($2.7 billion) in the potential sale.
What does Fenergo's software do?
Fenergo develops software that helps banks and insurers with regulatory compliance and client lifecycle management.
When could the sales process for Fenergo launch?
The sales process for Fenergo could be launched early in 2027.
How much did Fenergo's revenue and operating profit increase?
Fenergo's total revenue rose by 7.5% to €149.4 million and operating profit increased by 66% to €20.9 million for the year ending March 2025.

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