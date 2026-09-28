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ECB eyes new currency safety nets to boost euro's global role - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB eyes new currency safety nets to boost euro's global role

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Banking monetary policy Central Banks

ECB Seeks to Expand Currency Safety Nets, Boosting Euro’s Global Standing

ECB’s Strategy to Strengthen the Euro’s International Role

Plans to Expand Currency Safety Nets

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank plans to expand currency safety nets to make it easier for foreign central banks to borrow euros, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, in a bid to strengthen the single currency's global standing.

The push comes amid concerns over financial fragmentation and growing uncertainty around the future of the US dollar under President Donald Trump.

Enhancing Swap Lines for Crisis Response

Lagarde said the ECB would work on swap lines, which act as a source of emergency liquidity at times of crisis by allowing foreign central banks to borrow euros in exchange for their own currency.

"We will be working on swap lines that will be more responsive to the imperative of having a sovereign euro area and a strong euro," Lagarde told European lawmakers.

Benefits of Swap Lines and Existing Arrangements

Swap lines relieve pressure on foreign borrowers but also prevent stress abroad from spilling over into the euro area. The ECB has such arrangements with the US Federal Reserve and the central banks of Japan, Britain, Canada and Switzerland.

The move is part of an ongoing ECB effort to expand the euro's international footprint.

Repo Facilities and Global Financial Concerns

The ECB has received nearly 30 applications for a separate lending facility - known as repurchase agreements or repo - that allows foreign banks to borrow against euro collateral.

Risks Linked to US Federal Reserve Policies

Central bank officials and investors worry that the US Federal Reserve might eventually cut its own swap lines, which currently serve as the main global lifeline for trillions of dollars in foreign loans.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde has announced plans to expand euro liquidity tools—swap lines and the EUREP repo facility—to strengthen the currency’s global standing.
  • Existing swap lines with major central banks (US, Japan, UK, Canada, Switzerland, China) are now complemented by nearly 30 EUREP repo applications from others seeking euro access.
  • The expansion reflects a strategic shift toward making the euro a more reliable international backstop amid uncertainties around the US dollar’s future role.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are ECB currency safety nets?
ECB currency safety nets are mechanisms like swap lines and repos that provide liquidity to foreign central banks in euros to stabilize global markets.
Why is the ECB expanding swap lines?
The ECB is expanding swap lines to make it easier for foreign central banks to borrow euros and to strengthen the euro's role in global finance.
Which institutions does the ECB already have swap arrangements with?
The ECB has swap arrangements with the US Federal Reserve, and the central banks of Japan, Britain, Canada, and Switzerland.
What concerns is the ECB addressing with these measures?
The ECB is addressing concerns over financial fragmentation and uncertainty about the US dollar's future as a reserve currency.
What is the purpose of the separate lending facility using repos?
The ECB’s repo facility allows foreign banks to borrow against euro collateral, supporting liquidity without U.S. dollar dependence.

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