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Pepco lifts full-year profit forecast as it closes strong fourth quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pepco lifts full-year profit forecast as it closes strong fourth quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Pepco Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast After Robust Fourth Quarter Performance

Pepco's Financial Results and Strategic Outlook

(Refiles to fix broken hyperlink in paragraph 2.)

By Marta Maciag

Full-Year Profit Forecast and Share Buyback Programme

GDANSK, Poland, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Discount retailer Pepco raised its full-year net profit forecast and announced a new €400 million ($454 million) share buyback programme on Tuesday, citing a strong end to a "transformational year".

Upgraded Profit and Revenue Guidance

The Warsaw-listed company expects its underlying net profit growth to exceed 60% in the financial year that ends on Thursday, up from the earlier guidance of more than 50% growth. It also sees full-year revenue exceeding €4.5 billion, at the top of its 6% to 8% growth forecast range.

Fourth Quarter Performance

The outlook was lifted after a strong fourth quarter, where like-for-like revenue excluding fast-moving consumer goods grew 9.5% by September 20, the best performance since Pepco's strategic revamp that included last year's Poundland sale in Britain.

CEO Insights and Market Strategy

Supply Chain Management and Pricing

Pepco CEO Stephan Borchert told Reuters long-term supplier agreements and flexible supply-chain lead times had helped it secure favourable pricing and it was therefore opening the new financial year with confidence despite continued industry-wide concerns.

Addressing Market Challenges

"We are here to mitigate and tackle challenges," Borchert said, referring to issues tied to an uncertain macroeconomic environment, subdued consumer confidence, and climbing wage and fuel costs.

Pepco shares were up 2.7% by 0930 GMT.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

Middle Class Trading Down

MIDDLE CLASS TRADING DOWN

Pepco is seeing contrasting dynamics across its markets, from growing disposable incomes in Central and Eastern Europe to tighter household budgets in Western Europe, which drive consumers toward discount chains, Borchert said.

"We see, particularly in the more mature markets, a trading down from middle class into concepts like ours," he said, basing his view on unit prices and payment data. Italy and Spain, where the combined middle class totals roughly 100 million potential customers, are among those markets, he added.

Competition in Poland

Asked about competition in Pepco's home market Poland, where discount market entrants such as Modivo's Shockprice and LPP's Sinsay vie for market share, Borchert said he was counting on Pepco's network of more than 1,400 stores and constantly refreshed product lines to keep shoppers coming back.

($1 = €0.8806)

(Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Pepco now forecasts FY26 underlying net profit growth to exceed 60%, up from prior guidance of >50%
  • Full-year revenue is expected to surpass €4.5 billion, at the top end of its 6–8% growth range
  • A €400 million tender share buyback was initiated to optimize capital structure and deliver value to shareholders

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the size of Pepco's new share buyback programme?
Pepco announced a new €400 million ($454 million) share buyback programme.
How much revenue does Pepco expect for the full year?
Pepco expects full-year revenue to exceed €4.5 billion.
What contributed to Pepco's improved financial performance?
Long-term supplier agreements, flexible supply chains, and a strong fourth quarter contributed to Pepco's improved performance.
How is Pepco responding to competition in Poland?
Pepco relies on its network of 1,400+ stores and frequently refreshed product lines to maintain market share against new discount entrants.

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