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Finance

Prysmian lifts 2026 forecast on booming demand for data center cables    

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Italian cable maker Prysmian lifts profit outlook after Q2 beat

Prysmian's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Q2 Earnings and Upgraded Profit Forecast

July 30 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, citing surging demand from data centre operators, after its second-quarter adjusted core profit beat market expectations.

The company, which last week unveiled a landmark supply agreement with U.S.-based Molex, expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in a range of €2.8 billion to €2.9 billion ($3.2 billion to $3.3 billion), up from its previous forecast of €2.63 billion to €2.78 billion.

CEO Statement and Strategic Positioning

"Thanks to our strong strategic and operational position, we are well placed to achieve our 2028 targets ahead of schedule," CEO Massimo Battaini said in a statement.

Regional Performance and Market Dynamics

The Milan-based company has been among the beneficiaries of a favourable supply-demand balance in North America, which accounts for around 40% of its revenue.

The world's largest cable maker posted a 20.7% jump in its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to €730 million, ahead of a company-provided consensus of €721 million.

Investment Plans and Shareholder Returns

Prysmian has earmarked around €2.6 billion through 2028 for acquisitions and enhanced shareholder returns.

Battaini said the company would hold a capital markets day in the first half of 2027.

Leadership Changes

In a separate statement on Thursday, Prysmian appointed Iveco's Anna Tanganelli as CFO from November 1, succeeding long-serving finance chief Pier Francesco Facchini, who will leave at the end of 2026 to pursue other opportunities.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8733 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk and Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Prysmian’s adjusted EBITDA guidance lifted to €2.8–2.9 billion for 2026, outperforming prior €2.63–2.78 billion range.
  • A €5.5 billion, 10‑year supply agreement with Molex includes a €550 million upfront payment, greatly expanding Prysmian’s data center market reach.
  • The deal supports major fiber‑optic capacity expansion—doubling U.S. output—and underpins strong demand from AI‑driven and hyperscaler data center growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which recent agreement has Prysmian announced?
Prysmian announced a landmark supply agreement with U.S.-based Molex.
How did Prysmian perform in the second quarter?
Prysmian posted a second-quarter adjusted core profit above expectations.
What sector is driving demand for Prysmian cables?
The surging demand is being driven by data center operators.

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