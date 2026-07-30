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Finance

Heidelberg Materials warns of higher energy costs due to Iran war, tones down profit outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Heidelberg Materials warns of higher energy, tones down profit outlook

Heidelberg Materials' Financial Outlook and Market Challenges

Rising Energy Costs and Geopolitical Factors

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials expects the war in Iran to further drive up energy costs this year, the German cement maker said on Thursday, cutting the upper end of its 2026 profit outlook.

Impact of Inflation and Financing Costs

The group said inflation and high financing costs would likely continue to weigh on global residential construction, with high energy costs being a key driver.

CEO's Perspective on Market Recovery

Highlighting "an environment that remains geopolitically and economically very challenging", CEO Dominik von Achten still said there were first signs of a noticeable demand recovery in its core markets.

Revised Profit Outlook and Analyst Expectations

Updated Operating Profit Forecast

Heidelberg Materials said it now expects its operating profit, which it defines as the result from current operations, to come in at €3.40 billion euros to €3.65 billion euros ($3.89 billion to $4.18 billion), down from a previous range of €3.40 billion and €3.75 billion.

Analyst Poll and Year-on-Year Growth

According to a poll provided by the company, the group's operating profit is expected to come in at €3.51 billion, which would amount to a 4% increase year-on-year.

($1 = 0.8733 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Heidelberg Materials anticipates sharply higher energy costs in H2 2026 as war‑related disruptions drive up fuel prices, prompting a cautious revision of its operating profit range (heidelbergmaterials.com).
  • Recent analysis shows the Iran war triggered major oil and gas price spikes—e.g., gas futures rose ~60% and oil surged globally—adding strain to European industry and confirming Heidelberg’s concerns (euronews.com).
  • Broader economic forecasts warn of inflationary and growth risks tied to energy shocks stemming from the Iran war, reinforcing the business headwinds facing energy‑intensive sectors like cement production (joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Heidelberg Materials warning about increased energy costs?
Heidelberg Materials expects the war in Iran to raise energy costs in the second half of the year.
How has Heidelberg Materials changed its profit outlook?
The company cut the upper end of its operating profit outlook to €3.40-3.65 billion euros from a previous €3.40-3.75 billion euros.
What financial measure did Heidelberg Materials update?
Heidelberg Materials updated its operating profit forecast, which it defines as the result from current operations.
Which currency exchange rate is referenced in the report?
The report states that $1 is equal to 0.8733 euros.
Who reported on the profit outlook adjustment for Heidelberg Materials?
The reporting was done by Christoph Steitz and edited by Ludwig Burger.

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