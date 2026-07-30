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Amundi beats estimates with Q2 net inflows, profit jumps 29% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Amundi beats estimates with Q2 net inflows, profit jumps 29%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Amundi Surpasses Expectations with Q2 Profit Surge and Record Net Inflows

Amundi's Q2 2024 Financial Performance and Strategic Highlights

By Mathieu Rosemain

Record Net Inflows and Earnings

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Amundi on Thursday reported net inflows of €24.4 billion in the second quarter, double forecasts, and posted record quarterly earnings as Europe's largest fund manager benefited from buoyant markets.

Adjusted Net Income Exceeds Forecasts

Adjusted net income at the Credit Agricole-backed firm rose 29% year-on-year to €431 million ($492.03 million) in the second quarter, above a company-compiled consensus of €375 million.

Drivers of Net Inflows

Net inflows for the quarter were driven by strong demand for index-tracking and fixed-income funds as well as steady retail investment through third-party distributors.

Growth in Assets Under Management

Assets under management climbed 14% year-on-year to a record €2.58 trillion at the end of June, helped by market and currency gains and the first-time consolidation of British private credit firm ICG.

Competitive Landscape

While Amundi is the biggest Europe-based fund manager, it is far smaller than American behemoths such as BlackRock and Vanguard, which are fierce competitors including on its home turf.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

IPO of SBI Funds Management

In a call with reporters, Chief Executive Valerie Baudson highlighted the IPO of Indian joint venture SBI Funds Management, valued at more than €10 billion at its listing, as a quarterly highlight.

Expected Capital Gain

Amundi expects the listing to yield a capital gain of around €300 million in the third quarter.

Market Outlook for H2 2024

Looking forward to the second half of the year, Baudson cautioned that market valuations remain elevated.

"A point of attention (is) the level of markets, which are objectively high today," she said, while voicing "very strong confidence" in Amundi's ability to navigate a potentially more turbulent environment in the months ahead.

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 net inflows of €24.4 billion—double consensus estimates—driven by passive and fixed‑income funds, alongside stable retail third‑party distributor flows (Reuters) (amundi.co.uk).
  • Adjusted net income jumped 29% YoY to €431 million, exceeding the consensus of €375 million, marking record quarterly earnings for the firm (Reuters) (amundi.co.uk).
  • Assets under management reached a record €2.58 trillion by end‑June, up 14% YoY thanks to market and FX gains and first‑time consolidation of British private credit firm ICG (Reuters) (amundi.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much were Amundi's net inflows in Q2 2024?
Amundi reported net inflows of €24.4 billion in the second quarter of 2024.
What was Amundi's Q2 2024 adjusted net income?
Amundi's adjusted net income rose 29% year-on-year to €431 million in Q2 2024.
Which investment products drove Amundi's Q2 inflows?
Strong demand for index-tracking and fixed-income funds drove Amundi's Q2 inflows.
How much are Amundi's assets under management as of June 2024?
Amundi's assets under management reached a record €2.58 trillion at the end of June 2024.
What impact did the SBI Funds Management IPO have for Amundi?
The IPO of Indian joint venture SBI Funds Management is expected to yield a €300 million capital gain in Q3.

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