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Dollar steadies as Fed holds rates, US strikes Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar steadies as Fed holds rates, US strikes Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Dollar Holds Steady After Federal Reserve Keeps Rates Unchanged, US Strikes Iran

Market Reactions to Federal Reserve Decision and US Air Strikes

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rates

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found its footing at the start of Asian trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve kept its policy interest rate on hold and Chair Kevin Warsh left markets guessing about how divisions on its rate-setting committee would resolve.

Dollar Index and Currency Movements

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against six currencies, nudged up 0.1% to 100.89 after the U.S. said it was conducting air strikes in Iran.

Performance of Major Currencies

The British pound was 0.1% weaker at $1.3355 ahead of a Bank of England interest rate decision on Thursday, with market participants expecting no change. The euro slid 0.1% to $1.1457.

The Australian dollar was steady along with its New Zealand counterpart at $0.6959 and $0.5795 respectively, while the yen was level at 163.455 yen per U.S. dollar. 

Geopolitical Developments and Market Sentiment

Geopolitical developments offset earlier weakness in the greenback, which had fallen to its weakest since July 20 after the Fed decision.

Analyst Commentary on Fed's Stance

"Despite three committee dissents in favour of a July hike, Chair Warsh stopped short of flagging an imminent hike, echoing June's tone," said IG market analyst Fabien Yip in Sydney. "That is starting to unsettle investors: a Fed unwilling to commit to further tightening raises the question of whether it can keep long-term inflation expectations anchored."

Bond Market and Rate Expectations

Treasury bonds reacted violently to the Fed decision, with the 30-year yield climbing to its highest in almost two decades.

Fed funds futures are pricing in an implied 42.6% probability that the Fed will hold its rate at its next two-day meeting ending September 16, compared with a 24% chance before the Fed's latest meeting, the CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

"We continue to expect the Fed to remain on hold, but we have concerns that markets may react badly down the road to a perception that it is not moving when it should," said Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered in New York. "There was considerable commentary by market participants on the vagueness of his answers to questions that in the past would have been answered directly."

Cryptocurrency Market Update

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.3% at $63,650.06, while ether was 0.7% higher at $1,896.66.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Fed held policy rate steady, but Chair Warsh’s vague tone and internal dissent cloud outlook on future tightening, unsettling markets
  • 30‑year Treasury yield jumped to its highest level in nearly two decades (around 5.2%) as bond markets reacted sharply (lemonde.fr)
  • CME FedWatch shows markets now assign over 70% probability the Fed will keep rates steady at its mid‑September meeting (ftportfolios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US dollar steady after the Fed decision?
The US dollar steadied as the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged and geopolitical tensions, including US air strikes in Iran, offset initial weakness.
What was the reaction in Treasury yields to the Fed's rate decision?
Treasury bonds saw violent movement, with the 30-year yield reaching its highest level in almost 20 years following the Fed's decision.
How did other major currencies move after the Fed announcement?
The British pound weakened slightly, the euro slid, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars remained steady, and the yen was unchanged.
What are market expectations for the next Fed meeting?
Fed funds futures imply a 42.6% probability that the Fed will hold rates at its next meeting, up from 24% before the current decision.
How did cryptocurrencies react to these financial developments?
Bitcoin rose by 0.3% to $63,650.06, and ether increased 0.7% to $1,896.66 during the reporting period.

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