What Private Credit Valuations Reveal When Exits Slow

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A public bond has a market price that can move each day. A private loan generally does not. Its valuation rests on a process: projected cash flows, credit quality, comparable transactions, discount rates and the terms of the specific loan. That process becomes more consequential when borrowers take …

A public bond has a market price that can move each day. A private loan generally does not. Its valuation rests on a process: projected cash flows, credit quality, comparable transactions, discount rates and the terms of the specific loan. That process becomes more consequential when borrowers take longer to refinance and investors have fewer transactions against which to compare a manager’s assumptions.

The IMF’s analysis of private credit discusses the market’s rapid growth and vulnerabilities including opacity, leverage and interconnectedness. Private credit can provide borrowers with tailored financing and investors with an income stream, but a valuation that changes less often than a traded security should not be mistaken for a loan whose underlying risk is stable. The central question is how quickly new information enters the reported value.

What changes when refinancing takes longer

A borrower may meet its interest payments while still facing a difficult maturity. Higher debt costs, weaker earnings or limited lender appetite can change the likely recovery of principal. If an exit is delayed, the manager has to reassess both the expected timing and the amount of cash returned. A small change to an assumed exit date can matter when a fund uses borrowing or promises periodic liquidity to investors.

Loan amendments deserve similar attention. Extending a maturity can create time for a business to recover, but it can also defer recognition of a credit problem. A move to payment-in-kind interest increases the amount owed without necessarily bringing in cash. Neither term is automatically a sign of distress. The right question is whether the amendment improves the expected ultimate recovery, and whether the revised valuation reflects the added risk and delayed cash flow.

The Financial Stability Board’s report on private credit vulnerabilities examines risks in a market with limited data and links to banks and other parts of finance. The lack of frequent public trading makes consistent information about amendments, defaults and recoveries especially important. Aggregated returns alone can hide the spread between strong borrowers and loans whose economics have changed materially.

The valuation is a governance decision

Valuation is not just a modelling exercise. If the same organisation originates a loan, negotiates an amendment, receives fees and sets the reported value, potential conflicts have to be managed. Independent valuation input, documented assumptions and challenge from a committee can strengthen the process. Investors should understand when external price evidence is used and when a manager must rely mainly on its own projections.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s examination observations for private fund advisers have identified concerns around disclosures and conflicts in private funds. Those findings do not mean every manager values assets aggressively. They do show why a description of the valuation policy is less informative than evidence that the policy is applied consistently, especially after a borrower’s outlook changes.

An IOSCO consultation on valuing collective investment schemes also focuses attention on valuation governance and oversight. A useful investor question is how a manager handles a loan for which the latest company information conflicts with the previous quarter’s assumptions. Another is whether a transaction in a similar asset triggers a systematic review rather than a selective adjustment.

Liquidity is a separate promise

Many private credit vehicles have investment horizons that fit loans held over years. Problems can arise when the liquidity offered to investors is faster than the assets can be sold at a reliable price. Gates, notice periods and limits on redemptions may reduce forced selling, but investors need to read those terms before relying on access to cash. A smooth published net asset value cannot ensure that a portfolio can be liquidated quickly at that value.

The Bank of England’s private markets system-wide exploratory scenario tests how private-market participants may behave under stress. The exercise highlights a wider issue: the result for one fund can depend on what lenders, insurers and other investors do at the same time. A loan’s appraisal and its immediate sale price may diverge when many institutions seek liquidity simultaneously.

Read the cash flow, not only the mark

Investors can compare reported value changes with cash interest received, non-accrual loans, payment-in-kind income, realised losses and the frequency of amendments. They can ask whether valuations of weaker borrowers move before or after realised transactions. A manager should be able to explain the treatment of fees, warrants and any preferential claims, as well as how changes in interest rates affect the borrower’s capacity to pay.

Banks also matter because they may provide fund financing, subscription lines or other facilities. The BIS review of bank links with non-bank financial intermediaries illustrates why exposures should be viewed across entities rather than within a single investment product. This is a reason to map funding and counterparties, not an assertion that private credit is uniformly risky.

Look beneath the portfolio average

The weighted average yield of a private credit fund may conceal loans with very different risk. A portfolio can include newly originated senior loans, companies facing earnings pressure and older loans whose terms have been extended. Investors should ask for distributions of performance, not only a mean. Concentrations by borrower, sponsor, sector, geography and maturity date can reveal whether apparently diversified exposures could deteriorate together.

Vintage matters as well. Loans written when financing was inexpensive may face a different refinancing environment from recent loans priced at higher rates. Strong contractual coupons can coexist with weaker borrower interest coverage. Comparisons across managers should therefore account for when loans were originated and what protections they include, rather than treating headline yield as a direct measure of manager skill.

Understand what income represents

A fund can report income without receiving all of it in cash. Payment-in-kind interest increases a loan balance and may enhance the reported return while postponing collection. That can be appropriate for a growing borrower under agreed terms, but it increases reliance on a later refinancing, sale or operating recovery. Investors should separate cash interest from capitalised income and understand how much of a distribution is supported by cash actually received.

Fee arrangements add complexity. Origination and amendment fees may compensate the lender for work and risk, but they can also influence the manager’s incentives when deciding whether to refinance, extend or realise a loan. Disclosure should show how fees are allocated between the fund and manager, and how they enter the reported return. Two loans with identical stated coupons can deliver different investor outcomes after expenses and losses.

A valuation change is not a realised loss

Private asset marks are estimates of fair value at a point in time. A downward adjustment does not necessarily mean the loan will be sold at that level, just as a stable mark does not promise full repayment. The gap between estimates and realised recoveries is a valuable record for assessing a valuation process. Over several vintages, investors can examine whether losses tended to be recognised before or only at exit.

A manager should also explain the treatment of comparable market evidence. Public credit spreads can be a useful input, but a private loan may have different seniority, covenants, collateral and liquidity. Blindly applying a public-market move can misstate value; ignoring it entirely can also be hard to defend. The objective is a consistent method that explains why evidence is relevant and where judgment changes the result.

Questions for an investment committee

Before committing capital, an investment committee can request examples of loans that were written down, amended and later exited. It can examine who approved the valuation, what independent challenge occurred and how the change was communicated. It can compare the fund’s redemption terms with the maturity of its assets and ask whether borrowed money is used at either the fund or underlying company level.

These questions should be proportional to the product. A closed-end fund with long-dated capital raises different liquidity questions from an open-ended vehicle. Neither is automatically superior. The key is whether funding, valuation frequency, investment horizon and investor expectations fit together. That alignment becomes more visible when refinancing and exits slow, precisely when a simple comparison of past returns is least informative.

Private credit valuations are most useful when they remain open to challenge. When exits slow, investors need an account of how changing borrower performance, delayed repayment and market evidence alter expected cash flows. The absence of a daily price can create room for patient lending; it also places more responsibility on the quality of the valuation process and the clarity of investor disclosures.

Sources

IMF’s analysis of private credit

Financial Stability Board’s report on private credit vulnerabilities

US Securities and Exchange Commission’s examination observations for private fund advisers

IOSCO consultation on valuing collective investment schemes

Bank of England’s private markets system-wide exploratory scenario

BIS review of bank links with non-bank financial intermediaries

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