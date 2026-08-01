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Political instability to weigh on Romania's deficit reduction efforts beyond 2026, Fitch says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Political instability to weigh on Romania's deficit reduction efforts beyond 2026, Fitch says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

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Fitch: Political Instability Threatens Romania’s Deficit Reduction Beyond 2026

Fitch Ratings Review and Implications for Romania

Current Credit Rating and Outlook

BUCHAREST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Romania just avoided a downgrade from the last rung of investment grade as its budget deficit narrowed more than expected, but political instability after a government collapse have reduced policy visibility beyond 2026, Fitch Ratings said on Saturday.

The agency affirmed Romania's sovereign credit ratings at "BBB-/A-3" in a scheduled review late on Friday, and it kept a "negative" outlook due to ongoing pressures on the country's finances.

Issuer Appeal and Rating Action

"In accordance with Fitch's policies, the Issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the original ... outcome," the agency said in a statement.

Political Instability and Fiscal Policy Risks

Government Collapse and Policy Uncertainty

Romania does not yet have a government after the May collapse of a broad pro-European coalition that had been in office for 10 months, endangering access to European Union recovery funds (RRF) and efforts to further cut the largest budget deficit in the bloc.

Fitch said "the timing, composition and stability of a new government (is) highly uncertain amid deep divisions among former coalition partners."

Impact on Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) Reforms

"Political dynamics have reduced visibility over fiscal strategy beyond 2026 and delayed approval of pending Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) reforms, which could lead to the loss of funds."

Budget Deficit Developments

Recent Deficit Figures and Projections

But the country's budget deficit stood at 2% of economic output in the first six months, down by almost half from the same period of last year, and Fitch expected the full-year shortfall at 5.9% of output.

The country is targeting a deficit of 6.2% of output under local accounting terms.

Medium-Term Risks and Economic Outlook

Fitch said the medium-term risks to further deficit cuts were significant "due to implementation challenges, socio-economic costs of additional measures and political considerations ahead of the 2028 parliamentary elections."

The agency said it expected the Romanian economy to contract by 0.6% overall in 2026.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Fitch kept Romania’s rating at BBB–/A‑3, outlook negative, citing reduced policy visibility post‑2026 due to prolonged political instability (agerpres.ro)
  • Strong fiscal performance in H1 2026: deficit halved to ~2 % of GDP, full‑year forecast improved to ~5.9 %, near 6.2 % target (romania-insider.com)
  • Risks persist: uncertainty over 2027 strategy, delayed RRF reforms may jeopardize EU recovery funds and derail medium‑term consolidation (romania-insider.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Fitch keep Romania's credit rating at BBB-/A-3?
Fitch affirmed Romania's rating due to a narrowed budget deficit, but kept a negative outlook because of ongoing financial pressures and policy uncertainty.
What are the deficit targets for Romania in 2024?
Romania aims for a budget deficit of 6.2% of output in 2024, with a first-half deficit of 2% of economic output.
What risks does Romania face in further reducing its deficit?
Medium-term risks include implementation challenges, socio-economic costs of measures, and political considerations ahead of the 2028 elections.
How might delayed EU recovery funds impact Romania?
Delays in Recovery and Resilience Facility reforms could lead to loss of EU funds, further straining Romania's fiscal position.

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