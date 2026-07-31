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North Korea says NATO fuel plan shows alliance preparing for war - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea says NATO fuel plan shows alliance preparing for war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Military International Relations

North Korea Cites NATO Fuel Network Expansion as Preparation for War

North Korea's Criticism of NATO's Military Expansion

Accusations Against NATO

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - North Korea accused NATO on Saturday of preparing for war by expanding military fuel infrastructure across Europe, saying the alliance's plans show it is becoming a more aggressive military bloc.

Details of the Fuel Network Expansion

KCNA Commentary on NATO's Plans

In a commentary carried by state media KCNA, North Korea criticised NATO's Fuel Supply Chain Capability Programme Plan, which it said would link a roughly 10,000-km (6,200-mile) fuel network in western Europe with newer member states in eastern and northern Europe. 

Lack of Evidence for Claims

The KCNA commentary offered no evidence for its claims that the project was designed to support possible conflicts beyond Europe. 

NATO's Response and Context

Strengthening Defence Posture

NATO has said it is strengthening deterrence and defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. 

North Korea's Broader Opposition

North Korea has denounced military cooperation between the United States, South Korea and other countries, including NATO members. 

North Korea and Russia's Military Alliance

Strategic Partnership Treaty

North Korea and Russia have deepened military ties since signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024 that includes a mutual-defence commitment.

North Korean Troops in Russia

North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 troops to Russia's Kursk Region in 2024 to help Russian forces beat back a major incursion into the region by Ukrainian forces during the ongoing war.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Will Dunham)

Key Takeaways

  • NATO approved on 22 July 2026 a €27 billion plan to modernise and expand its fuel storage and distribution infrastructure—particularly pipelines in eastern and southeastern Europe—to enhance warfighting readiness and deterrence (nato.int).
  • North Korea, via state media KCNA, criticised the programme as evidence NATO is gearing up for war, though it offered no proof the project supports conflicts beyond Europe (nato.int).
  • Experts note NATO’s fuel infrastructure, like the 10,000 km Cold‑War era pipeline network, is vital for operational resilience, especially after lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exposed vulnerabilities in logistics (nato.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is North Korea's stance on NATO's fuel supply plan?
North Korea accuses NATO of using its expanded fuel infrastructure as preparation for potential military conflicts.
What is NATO's Fuel Supply Chain Capability Programme?
It is a plan to connect fuel networks across western, eastern, and northern Europe to strengthen military readiness.
How has North Korea responded to NATO's actions?
North Korea has criticized NATO, denounced its military cooperation with the US and South Korea, and bolstered ties with Russia.
What is the significance of North Korea's cooperation with Russia?
North Korea and Russia signed a strategic partnership in June 2024, including mutual-defence commitments and joint military activities.
Has NATO commented on claims of preparing for war?
NATO says its actions are focused on strengthening deterrence and defense, especially after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

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