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Thousands rally in Kyiv demanding ousted defence minister's reinstatement - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thousands rally in Kyiv demanding ousted defence minister's reinstatement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Finance Defense Ukraine Politics

Thousands in Kyiv Protest Dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov

Public Reaction and Political Implications

By Yuliia Dysa and Vladyslav Smilianets

The Protest in Central Kyiv

KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - Several thousand Ukrainians rallied through central Kyiv on Friday, signalling to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that opposition to his decision to oust Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, widely credited with driving military innovation during Ukraine's war with Russia, remains strong.

Fedorov, who only took charge of the wartime ministry in January, was dismissed in a surprise and poorly explained government reshuffle in mid-July.

Since then, Ukrainians have been gathering next to the presidential office, pushing for Fedorov to be reinstated as he refused to accept another government post. 

Public Sentiment

"I don't like it when decisions are made, and then no one can explain why they were made," Oleksandr, a 40-year-old working in the IT sector, said.

Reasons Behind the Dismissal

Official Explanation

 Zelenskiy initially said he removed Fedorov because of a major conflict with then commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, whom he dismissed a week later under public pressure triggered by the crisis.

Speculation and Corruption Allegations

But speculation grew that Fedorov was forced out because of efforts to tackle alleged corruption in the defence sector. Fedorov appeared to lend weight to those claims in a recent interview, though he provided no details.

The March and Its Significance

Protest Actions

On Friday, aiming to draw the president's attention, protesters marched through Kyiv's historical centre, until the crowd poured into Khreshchatyk, the heart of the Ukrainian capital. 

Concerns Over Military Modernisation

Some Ukrainians questioned whether the war with Russia could be won without technological modernisation of the post-Soviet army system -  a transformation Fedorov embraced and embodied.  

His dismissal came just as Ukraine was showing its teeth with a deep-strike campaign against Russian military and energy targets and some success on the frontline.

Political Analysis and Future Prospects

Leadership Changes

Matteo Mecacci, Director of the European Policy Institute in Kyiv, believes that the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new top commander may help restore trust but only for some people.

Crisis Management

"The way out (for Zelenskiy) probably cannot be limited to another personnel decision, and Fedorov's reappointment now appears unlikely. The focus must therefore be on effective crisis management," he said.

Calls for Reform

Protest organiser Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a military veteran, said Zelenskiy should give Fedorov a year to pursue reforms in the defence sector and then judge him on the results.  

Democracy During War

DEMOCRACY DURING WAR 

Civilian Engagement

Ukrainians who took to the streets on Friday said they were ready to rally on as the crowd chanted: "The people are the power."

Civilian control over governance is "an essential democratic principle", Mecacci said, and Ukrainians once again proved what they are fighting for in the war against Russia, now well into its fifth year.

Impact on Governance

"These demonstrations show that Ukrainians do not regard such questions as an internal dispute among officials, but as matters directly affecting the effectiveness of the war effort and public confidence in the country's institutions," he added. 

Ongoing Protests

Iryna, a 38-year-old businesswoman, said she would continue to protest until the government accepted their demand. 

"We are not in a rush. We are here to stay. We have no choice," she said.  

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Vladyslav Smilianets; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Fedorov, appointed in January, was credited with spearheading Ukraine’s drone campaign, procurement reforms, and anticorruption efforts before his dismissal sparked widespread public backlash (theguardian.com).
  • Mass protests, including rare wartime rallies and an open‑ended sit‑in near the presidential office, pressured Zelenskiy to dismiss Commander‑in‑Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and appoint Mykhailo Drapatyi (investing.com).
  • Fedorov rejected another government role offered by Zelenskiy, heightening public resolve that the focus must remain on modernisation rather than personnel reshuffles (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did thousands of Ukrainians rally in Kyiv?
They protested the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and demanded his reinstatement.
Who was the ousted Defence Minister and why is he significant?
Mykhailo Fedorov, credited with driving military innovation during Ukraine's war with Russia, was recently dismissed.
What reasons were given for Fedorov's dismissal?
Official reasons included a conflict with the former commander, but speculation points to efforts against defence sector corruption.
How are Ukrainians responding to the government's decision?
Protesters continue to rally, demanding transparency and Fedorov's reinstatement, viewing it as crucial for the war effort.
What is the impact of Fedorov’s dismissal on Ukraine's efforts against Russia?
Some Ukrainians fear the move may undermine military technology modernization critical to Ukraine's defense.

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