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Trump says he never spoke to FIFA leader about sale - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says he never spoke to FIFA leader about sale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Trump Denies Discussion With FIFA President Over $20B Investment Sale

Main Developments in the FIFA Investment Proposal

By Steve Holland and Bo Erickson

Trump's Statement at Camp David

CAMP DAVID, MARYLAND, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters at Camp David that he did not speak with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the world soccer governing body offering stakes to external investors.

FIFA's $20 Billion Subsidiary Plan

FIFA said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to ​20% in it to external investors.

Relationship Between Trump and Infantino

Trump and Infantino have a close relationship after the FIFA World Cup in the United States this summer.

Potential Investor Group Led by Kushner Vehicle

A vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is expected to lead the proposed investor group, FIFA said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Steve Holland at Camp David, Bo Erickson in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump publicly disavowed any conversations with Infantino regarding FIFA’s new commercial entity offering up to 20 % equity to private investors, valued at around $20 billion. (brecorder.com)
  • FIFA is moving ahead with creating the ‘FIFA Forward Enterprise’ subsidiary to run World Cup operations, seeking to raise about $4.2 billion by selling minority stakes to external investors, including a vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner. (apnews.com)
  • Despite public appearances and strong ties—including Trump presenting the World Cup trophy and receiving a FIFA ‘Peace Prize’—UEFA and other critics accuse FIFA of putting the game’s soul up for sale. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Trump discuss FIFA's investment sale with Gianni Infantino?
No, Trump stated he did not speak with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about offering stakes to external investors.
What is FIFA's new investment plan?
FIFA plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and offer up to 20% stakes to external investors.
Who might lead the investor group for FIFA's plan?
A vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, is expected to lead the proposed investor group.
Where did Trump make his statement about FIFA?
Trump made his statement to reporters at Camp David, Maryland.
What recent event strengthened Trump and Infantino's relationship?
Their relationship strengthened after the FIFA World Cup took place in the United States this summer.

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