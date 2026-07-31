Trump Denies Discussion With FIFA President Over $20B Investment Sale

Main Developments in the FIFA Investment Proposal

By Steve Holland and Bo Erickson

Trump's Statement at Camp David

CAMP DAVID, MARYLAND, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters at Camp David that he did not speak with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the world soccer governing body offering stakes to external investors.

FIFA's $20 Billion Subsidiary Plan

FIFA said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to ​20% in it to external investors.

Relationship Between Trump and Infantino

Trump and Infantino have a close relationship after the FIFA World Cup in the United States this summer.

Potential Investor Group Led by Kushner Vehicle

A vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is expected to lead the proposed investor group, FIFA said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Steve Holland at Camp David, Bo Erickson in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber)