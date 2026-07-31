Romania Faces Power Emergency as Danube Hits Record Lows, Shutting Nuclear Reactor
Romania Declares State of Emergency Amid Power Crisis
Background: Danube River Levels Reach Record Lows
BUCHAREST, July 31 (Reuters) - Romania has declared a nationwide state of emergency throughout August stemming from a decline in electricity production after record low Danube river levels led to the shutdown of a nuclear power reactor, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said.
Government Response and Emergency Measures
The government has allotted funds for works on the Danube river to temporarily reroute water from a canal to ensure the second reactor remains connected to the grid, he said, adding the country was in talks with Ukraine and other neighbours to ensure power imports at peak consumption times.
International Cooperation and Reporting
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)