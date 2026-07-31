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Romania declares state of emergency as low Danube levels hit power output - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romania declares state of emergency as low Danube levels hit power output

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Romania Faces Power Emergency as Danube Hits Record Lows, Shutting Nuclear Reactor

Romania Declares State of Emergency Amid Power Crisis

Background: Danube River Levels Reach Record Lows

BUCHAREST, July 31 (Reuters) - Romania has declared a nationwide state of emergency throughout August stemming from a decline in electricity production after record low Danube river levels led to the shutdown of a nuclear power reactor, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said.

Government Response and Emergency Measures

The government has allotted funds for works on the Danube river to temporarily reroute water from a canal to ensure the second reactor remains connected to the grid, he said, adding the country was in talks with Ukraine and other neighbours to ensure power imports at peak consumption times.

International Cooperation and Reporting

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Key Takeaways

  • Reactor 1 at the Cernavodă nuclear plant was shut down on July 28 due to unprecedented low Danube flow of about 1,630 m³/s, roughly one‑third of the long‑term July average.
  • State of emergency declared to mobilize funds for Danube works and reroute water to keep Reactor 2 online, while boosting power imports during peak demand.
  • Romania is negotiating with Ukraine and other neighbours to import electricity to offset nuclear generation loss amid broader Central European drought‑driven energy vulnerabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Romania declare a state of emergency?
Romania declared a state of emergency due to a decline in electricity production after low Danube river levels forced the shutdown of a nuclear power reactor.
How is the Romanian government responding to the power crisis?
The government has allocated funds to reroute water from a canal to support reactor operations and is negotiating power imports with neighbouring countries.
What caused the decline in Romania's electricity production?
Record low water levels in the Danube river led to a nuclear reactor shutdown, significantly reducing the country's power output.
Which countries is Romania talking to for power imports?
Romania is in talks with Ukraine and other neighboring countries to arrange power imports during peak consumption times.

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