Wildberries CEO Condemns Ukrainian Drone Attacks, Citing Major Losses

Impact and Response to Drone Attacks on Wildberries

CEO's Statement on the Attacks

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian online retailer Wildberries amount to "acts of terrorism" against civilians, affecting millions of people in Russia and other countries, the company's founder and CEO, Tatyana Kim, said on Friday.

Details of the Drone Attacks

Ukraine has attacked more than a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of Russia's consumer economy.

Business Losses and Government Cooperation

Kim said businesses across 10 countries had suffered significant losses as a result of the attacks and that Wildberries was working with the Russian government to mitigate the impact on vendors using its platform.

Planned Assistance Measures

"A comprehensive scheme is currently being developed to ensure that everyone receives assistance. The details of these measures will be announced in the coming days," Kim said.

Logistics and Operational Adjustments

She said the company was rapidly restructuring its logistics network and redistributing goods across various logistics facilities to maintain delivery times and inventory turnover despite the disruption.

Ukrainian Motivation and Accusations

Ukraine initially said it targeted Wildberries because of its role in supplying the Russian military.

Response to Dual-Use Goods Allegations

Responding to accusations that Wildberries sells dual-use goods, products that can have both civilian and military applications, Kim said the company did not offer anything that was not also available on major global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon or Alibaba.

CEO's Condemnation of Attacks on Civilians

Kim said the attacks were aimed at civilians and that their real purpose was to "exert pressure, destabilise the situation, and cause panic and shock among a large number of Russians."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gleb BryanskiWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Ros Russell)