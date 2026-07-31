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Founder of Russian retailer Wildberries calls Ukrainian attacks 'acts of terrorism' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Founder of Russian retailer Wildberries calls Ukrainian attacks 'acts of terrorism'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Wildberries CEO Condemns Ukrainian Drone Attacks, Citing Major Losses

Impact and Response to Drone Attacks on Wildberries

CEO's Statement on the Attacks

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian online retailer Wildberries amount to "acts of terrorism" against civilians, affecting millions of people in Russia and other countries, the company's founder and CEO, Tatyana Kim, said on Friday.

Details of the Drone Attacks

Ukraine has attacked more than a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of Russia's consumer economy.

Business Losses and Government Cooperation

Kim said businesses across 10 countries had suffered significant losses as a result of the attacks and that Wildberries was working with the Russian government to mitigate the impact on vendors using its platform.

Planned Assistance Measures

"A comprehensive scheme is currently being developed to ensure that everyone receives assistance. The details of these measures will be announced in the coming days," Kim said.

Logistics and Operational Adjustments

She said the company was rapidly restructuring its logistics network and redistributing goods across various logistics facilities to maintain delivery times and inventory turnover despite the disruption.

Ukrainian Motivation and Accusations

Ukraine initially said it targeted Wildberries because of its role in supplying the Russian military.

Response to Dual-Use Goods Allegations

Responding to accusations that Wildberries sells dual-use goods, products that can have both civilian and military applications, Kim said the company did not offer anything that was not also available on major global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon or Alibaba.

CEO's Condemnation of Attacks on Civilians

Kim said the attacks were aimed at civilians and that their real purpose was to "exert pressure, destabilise the situation, and cause panic and shock among a large number of Russians."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gleb BryanskiWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine has carried out sustained drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses since July 18, hitting key logistics facilities in regions including Moscow, Leningrad (St. Petersburg), Krasnodar and Stavropol, causing civilian casualties and disrupting about 10 % of the company’s logistics capacity
  • Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim condemned the attacks as “acts of terrorism” targeting civilians, and stated the company is working with the government to aid affected vendors, redistribute inventory and maintain deliveries amid significant losses
  • Ukraine justifies the strikes by asserting that Wildberries supplies dual‑use goods and infrastructure to Russia’s military; the Kremlin has responded that the situation is under government review, praising Wildberries for offering support to merchants

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Wildberries been targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks?
Wildberries was targeted due to allegations of supplying goods with potential military applications to Russia, though the company denies selling any restricted items.
What impact have the drone attacks had on Wildberries?
The attacks caused significant business losses, disrupted logistics, and affected vendors and customers in Russia and nine other countries.
How is Wildberries responding to the disruptions caused by the attacks?
Wildberries is restructuring its logistics network, redistributing goods, and working with the Russian government to provide assistance to affected vendors.
What does Wildberries say about selling dual-use goods?
Wildberries states it does not sell any products that are unavailable on major global platforms like Amazon or Alibaba.
How does the Wildberries CEO characterize the Ukrainian attacks?
CEO Tatyana Kim describes the attacks as acts of terrorism aimed at civilians, designed to destabilize the situation and cause panic.

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