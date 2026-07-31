FIFA Scraps $20 Billion World Cup Investment Sell-Off Amid Global Dispute

FIFA's Investment Plan Faces Collapse

July 31 (Reuters) - FIFA's plan to sell a piece of its business empire to outside investors has collapsed following an open revolt by soccer officials worldwide and a major rift among top FIFA executives, the New York Post reported on Friday.

Details of the Abandoned Deal

The deal, in which FIFA had aimed to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a roughly 20% stake in the group, valuing the new arm at $20 billion, is no longer active, the report said, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Editorial and Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Mark Porter)