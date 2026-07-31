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FIFA has scrapped $20 billion World Cup sell-off plan, New York Post reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FIFA has scrapped $20 billion World Cup sell-off plan, New York Post reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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FIFA Scraps $20 Billion World Cup Investment Sell-Off Amid Global Dispute

FIFA's Investment Plan Faces Collapse

July 31 (Reuters) - FIFA's plan to sell a piece of its business empire to outside investors has collapsed following an open revolt by soccer officials worldwide and a major rift among top FIFA executives, the New York Post reported on Friday.

Details of the Abandoned Deal

The deal, in which FIFA had aimed to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a roughly 20% stake in the group, valuing the new arm at $20 billion, is no longer active, the report said, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Editorial and Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • FIFA planned to create a $20 billion commercial arm (FIFA Forward Enterprise) and sell up to 20% to outside investors, raising $4.2 billion (apnews.com)
  • Senior soccer bodies like UEFA and Concacaf strongly opposed the plan, criticizing the privatization of football’s flagship tournament (thedailybeast.com)
  • Faced with revolt among officials and a fracture within FIFA’s leadership, the sell‑off proposal has been scrapped, according to New York Post sources (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did FIFA scrap its $20 billion World Cup sell-off plan?
FIFA abandoned the plan due to global opposition from soccer officials and internal disagreements among top executives.
How much did FIFA hope to raise from the sell-off?
FIFA aimed to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling about a 20% stake in its business group.
What was the estimated value of the new FIFA business arm?
The new arm was valued at $20 billion, according to reports.
Who reported the collapse of the FIFA sell-off deal?
The New York Post reported the collapse, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Could Reuters independently verify the New York Post's report on FIFA?
No, Reuters could not immediately verify the details of the New York Post report.

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