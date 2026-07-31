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UK's Healey tells ministers to prepare for budget cuts, The Times reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey tells ministers to prepare for budget cuts, The Times reports 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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UK Finance Minister Instructs Cabinet Ministers to Prepare Budget Cuts

Government Budget Strategy and Fiscal Policy Developments

Finance Minister's Directive to Cabinet Ministers

July 31 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey has told cabinet ministers to make cuts in their budgets to help fund the government's new spending commitments under Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the Times reported on Friday, citing an interview with Healey.

Upcoming Budget and Borrowing Rules

Healey will hold his first budget on October 28 and has pledged to stick to the borrowing rules he inherited from his predecessor Rachel Reeves.

Letters to Cabinet Ministers and Spending Priorities

Healey and Burnham, who moved into Downing Street less than two weeks ago, have written to every cabinet minister telling them that there was no new money available for plans to expand technical education, devolve power to regional governments and help ease cost-of-living pressures, the newspaper said.

Requirement for Internal Funding

In the joint letter, Healey said that "all new announcements must be funded from within existing budgets."

Emphasis on Reprioritisation and Fiscal Discipline

"If we are serious about our new government's priorities, we must also be serious about reprioritisation," he wrote, adding: "Each department has a responsibility to manage within its budget, to control borrowing and help get inflation down."

Welfare Bill, Taxation, and Economic Pressures

Healey said Britain's "inexorably rising welfare bill must be controlled," and did not rule out tax rises in the budget, the report added.

Economists say the government has little room for error in meeting its fiscal targets, while Burnham's priorities, including higher defence spending and better social care, could add pressure to public finances.

Defence Spending and Future Commitments

Healey said he could not yet commit to the defence spending goal but signalled it would be central to next year's spending review, the Times added.

"At the spending review, we will set out a clear path to meeting our 3.5% NATO commitment in 2035 and we will set a target date on that path for 3%," Healey told the Times.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey and PM Burnham, newly in office, have mandated that any new policy announcements must be financed through reprioritisation within existing departmental budgets, meaning no fresh funding is currently available. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Britain's borrowing fell in June to £16 billion—£8 billion less than a year prior—but public finances remain tight, with day-to-day spending still £42 billion in the red, challenging Healey’s fiscal discipline goal. (investing.com)
  • Healey declined to commit immediately to reaching NATO's 3% defence spending target, but signaled that next year’s spending review will include a clear path toward 3.5% by 2035, with an interim date for 3%. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK government planning budget cuts?
Budget cuts are being implemented to fund new spending commitments while adhering to existing borrowing rules.
Who announced the budget cuts for UK government departments?
Finance Minister John Healey announced the budget cuts to all cabinet ministers.
When will the next UK budget be presented?
The next UK budget is scheduled for October 28.
Will there be tax increases in the upcoming UK budget?
John Healey did not rule out possible tax increases in the upcoming budget.
How will defence spending be addressed in the UK budget?
Healey signaled that meeting the defence spending target will be a central issue in next year's spending review.

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