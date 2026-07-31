GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil price rises after Iran says it stops ships in Hormuz - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil price rises after Iran says it stops ships in Hormuz

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Surge After Iran Blocks Ships in the Crucial Strait of Hormuz

Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz Impact Global Oil Markets

By Ahmed Tolba, Nafisa Eltahir and Yasmine Ghania

CAIRO/DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday after Iran said it had stopped two vessels seeking to exit the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring concerns over global energy supplies following a drone attack on ships in a Mediterranean Egyptian port this week.

Iran said four other tankers turned back after its forces intervened, although the Iranian reports could not be independently confirmed. 

Strait of Hormuz: A Critical Global Oil Chokepoint

Two large tankers carrying oil loaded from the Gulf were recorded passing through the strait, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that normally carries about one-fifth ⁠of the world's energy shipments.

Two other commodities vessels also transited, according to shipping data from Kpler, which does not capture vessels that have been transiting the strait with their transponders off.

Iranian Actions and Regional Security Concerns

Iran has blocked most shipping through the Gulf Strait of Hormuz since the start of the five-month-old conflict while its Houthi allies in Yemen this month began threatening the Bab el-Mandeb the strait at the other end of the Red Sea from the Suez Canal, a third export route for Saudi crude.

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Friday, with traders citing the Iranian reports, which followed a similar report earlier this week that was not corroborated. Benchmark Brent crude futures were on track to rise 23% in July and economists and analysts polled by Reuters expect prices to rise further this year.

US-Iran Escalation and Market Reactions

There were no reports of new U.S. attacks on Iran overnight between Thursday and Friday after what was a sharp escalation in its war on Iran earlier in the week, with joint U.S.-Saudi strikes on Iranian-allied forces in Iraq. 

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a statement to Fox News on Friday, said the war was going well. "All you can do is keep winning, then eventually something will happen," he said, without giving details.

Iranian Control and International Responses

IRANIAN CONTROL

A body set up by Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz said on Friday crossings remained impossible due to "continued aggressive actions by U.S. military forces in the region", Iranian media reported. Some ships have negotiated passage with Tehran, angering Washington.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said that as soon as stability and calm was restored, all requests would be reviewed and transit permits would be issued gradually.   

U.S. Central Command said on Thursday U.S. forces were still blockading Iranian oil exports via the Gulf and had successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes.

Iran's army said it targeted U.S. military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain on Friday in response to the U.S. attacks, citing an attack on a house on Qeshm, an island near the Strait of Hormuz where Iran began attacking shipping. 

Kuwait's military said it destroyed attacking drones, with some damage from falling debris but no casualties. There was no immediate comment from Bahrain.

Market Outlook and Regional Security Developments

Oil Price Forecasts and Ongoing Risks

REUTERS POLL SHOWS OIL PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE FURTHER

Even as Iran and its Houthi allies have fired on tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, the Suez Canal and Sumed pipeline continued to offer safe, northbound routes for Saudi energy exports via the Red Sea.

No one has claimed responsibility for what Egypt's cabinet said on Thursday was an unidentified drone that caused a fire on two vessels a day earlier at the Mediterranean port of Damietta, which is more than 160 km (100 miles) west of the canal by road.

Iran has denied any involvement in the Damietta strike.

"Egypt is an important friend and partner in the region, and its security is of utmost importance to us," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on social media. "We must all be vigilant against Israeli plots and false-flag operations designed to undermine regional peace."

Israel's prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Araqchi's allegations. 

Saudi Arabia's Response and Maritime Security Initiatives

SAUDI PROPOSES MULTINATIONAL MARITIME DEFENCE COALITION

Iran-aligned Houthis on July 20 declared a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, opening a new front against the U.S. and its allies in the Iran war.

Recent Houthi attacks on shipping prompted London's marine insurance market on Thursday to widen its "high risk" zone in the Red Sea to include more coastline adjacent to Saudi ports.

Saudi Arabia unveiled plans on Thursday for a multinational maritime defence coalition aimed at protecting international shipping and energy supply routes in the Red Sea region.

Impact on Shipping Routes and Diplomatic Efforts

A growing volume of Saudi oil, along with other shipping, has been diverted north up the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal and the SUMED pipeline, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. For Asian customers, however, that means a longer voyage around Africa instead of south via the Gulf of Aden.  

Oman has presented Iran with a plan backed by Gulf states to manage the Strait of Hormuz, including collecting voluntary fees for using it, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

While Iran has publicly rejected the Omani proposal, its semi-official ILNA news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying talks with Oman over the strait were continuing.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London, Susan Heavey in Washington and Reuters bureaux; writing by Michael Perry and Philippa Fletcher; editing by Jon Boyle)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran said it blocked or turned back several vessels from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, reinforcing fears over supply bottlenecks.
  • Brent crude is up over 23% for July, and Reuters‑surveyed economists expect further gains this year amid geopolitical volatility.
  • Market buffers like strategic reserves and alternative pipelines have cushioned impacts—but prolonged disruptions risk eroding these and keeping oil prices elevated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise after Iran stopped ships in the Strait of Hormuz?
Oil prices rose due to concerns over global energy supply disruptions after Iran allegedly stopped vessels attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz.
What percentage of the world’s energy shipments passes through the Strait of Hormuz?
About one-fifth of the world’s energy shipments normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Are there alternative export routes for Saudi oil besides Hormuz?
Yes, the Suez Canal and Sumed pipeline offer northbound routes for Saudi energy exports via the Red Sea.
Did Iran confirm attacking ships outside the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran denied involvement in the drone attack incident at Egypt’s Damietta port and claimed attacks elsewhere were in response to US strikes.
What are analysts’ expectations for oil prices this year?
Economists and analysts polled by Reuters expect oil prices to rise further in 2024 due to ongoing regional tensions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ares CEO says it should probably be bigger in private equity

Ares CEO says it should probably be bigger in private equity

Image for Europe's shrinking rivers curb power output, transport and company earnings

Europe's shrinking rivers curb power output, transport and company earnings

Image for Carlsberg's 'hydration break' jab spotlights growing corporate rift over FIFA stake sale

Carlsberg's 'hydration break' jab spotlights growing corporate rift over FIFA stake sale

Image for New UK finance minister Healey to hold first budget on October 28

New UK finance minister Healey to hold first budget on October 28

Image for Vatican finances boosted by gold, real estate gains last year

Vatican finances boosted by gold, real estate gains last year

Image for Russian court confiscates 123 real estate assets belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses

Russian court confiscates 123 real estate assets belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Vitol, Cargill, Glencore cut ties with Radiant World, Bloomberg News reports
Vitol, Cargill, Glencore cut ties with Radiant World, Bloomberg News reports
Image for The Future of Cross-Border Payments: What Businesses Need in 2026
The Future of Cross-Border Payments: What Businesses Need in 2026
Image for Exclusive-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security
Exclusive-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security
Image for Veteran Financier Nimi Natan on Why Specialty Lenders Are Becoming More Important
Veteran Financier Nimi Natan on Why Specialty Lenders Are Becoming More Important
Image for Veon raises outlook, flags digital investments in Ukraine
Veon raises outlook, flags digital investments in Ukraine
Image for Bank of England's Pill sees risk of 'insidious' build-up of inflation pressures
Bank of England's Pill sees risk of 'insidious' build-up of inflation pressures
Image for UK funeral director jailed for 20 years for deceiving and defrauding families over cremations
UK funeral director jailed for 20 years for deceiving and defrauding families over cremations
Image for UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing
UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing
Image for Coinbase shares take hit on quarterly loss, analysts back diversification strategy
Coinbase shares take hit on quarterly loss, analysts back diversification strategy
Image for Romanian healthcare workers end strike over pay, staffing
Romanian healthcare workers end strike over pay, staffing
Image for Lessons From Complex M&A Deals, With Insights From Brendon Falconer
Lessons From Complex M&A Deals, With Insights From Brendon Falconer
Image for Pound set for monthly gains against dollar, euro as rate-hike bets linger 
Pound set for monthly gains against dollar, euro as rate-hike bets linger 
View All Finance Posts