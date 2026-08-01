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Thousands expected in Amsterdam for boisterous WorldPride in shadow of Berlin attack - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thousands expected in Amsterdam for boisterous WorldPride in shadow of Berlin attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

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Amsterdam Hosts WorldPride 2024 With Massive Celebrations and Extra Security

WorldPride 2024: Celebration, Security, and Significance

By Charlotte Van Campenhout

Flagship Event Draws Huge Crowds

AMSTERDAM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of revellers will line Amsterdam's canals on Saturday for the flagship event of WorldPride, promising a boisterous LGBT celebration that organisers say is particularly urgent after last week's deadly attack on Berlin's Pride.

Scores of boats festooned with rainbow flags and balloons are expected to cruise through the city while huge crowds in colourful outfits cheer from the bank.

Annual Highlight: The Canal Parade

The canal parade is the annual highlight of Amsterdam Pride, which was picked to host WorldPride this year by fellow Pride organisers from around the globe. The slogan for the two weeks of events across the Netherlands is "UNITY".

Security Measures in Response to Berlin Attack

Visible and Covert Security Measures

Mayor Femke Halsema said Amsterdam would take unspecified extra measures in response to the attack in Berlin, where one person was killed and more than 30 injured when a van was driven into a crowd by a suspect later shot dead by German police. Dutch police said both visible and covert security ⁠measures would be deployed.

A spokesperson for Amsterdam Pride said that all preparations for the event were going to plan, and extra security would not change the focus, which was still on inclusivity.

Refusing to Give in to Fear

"The aim of terrorism is to spread fear, and we must not give ​in to that," spokesperson Martijn Albers said.

The Importance of Pride Amid Adversity

Community Response to the Berlin Attack

Julianne van der Heide, 25, who will be out on a boat on Saturday, said the Berlin attack only proved "how important and necessary Pride still is to this day".

On Tuesday, thousands of people attended a ceremony for ​the victims of the Berlin attack, laying flowers at Amsterdam's "Homomonument", a canalside memorial to victims of anti-gay oppression, formed of pink granite triangles.

Resilience and Visibility

The Berlin attack would be at the back of everyone's mind, said Caspar Pisters of the Dutch HIV Association, but added: "As long as there are people, there will be LGBTQ+ people, and no amount of violence, not even a million bombs, can change that."

Mick Groeneveld from Queer Museum, a group working to establish a permanent LGBT museum in the Netherlands, said the attack highlighted the community's vulnerability.

"At the same time, making ourselves invisible is not the answer."

(Reporting by Charlotte Van CampenhoutEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • WorldPride Amsterdam (July 25–August 8, 2026) features a program under the “UNITY” theme showcasing inclusivity across culture, sports, human‑rights events, and a highlight Canal Parade on August 1 in Amsterdam’s canals (amsterdam.nl)
  • Last week’s Berlin Pride attack (July 25, 2026) involved a van ramming into a crowd in Tiergarten near Christopher Street Day, killing one and injuring dozens; German authorities are treating it as an Islamist terrorist attack (investing.com)
  • Amsterdam is deploying both visible and covert security measures, while Pride organisers emphasize that the event’s focus remains on inclusivity and defying fear—echoing solidarity with Berlin’s LGBTQ community (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is security heightened for Amsterdam WorldPride 2024?
Extra security measures are in place due to a recent deadly attack at Berlin's Pride parade, with both visible and covert actions planned.
How many people are expected to attend Amsterdam WorldPride?
Hundreds of thousands are expected to line Amsterdam's canals for the flagship event and two weeks of celebration.
What is the main message of WorldPride Amsterdam 2024?
The main message is 'UNITY', emphasizing inclusivity and the continued importance of Pride events, especially after recent violence.
How did the Berlin Pride attack impact Amsterdam's event?
The attack increased awareness of security and the vital role of Pride events but did not alter the focus on inclusivity and celebration.
Who are some key organizations involved in the event?
The Amsterdam Pride organization, Dutch HIV Association, and Queer Museum are among the groups participating and offering commentary.

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