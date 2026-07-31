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Trump says US has not agreed to Ukraine building Patriot missiles - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says US has not agreed to Ukraine building Patriot missiles

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Finance Defense Geopolitics

Trump Says US Has Not Approved Ukraine's Patriot Missile Production Request

US-Ukraine Patriot Missile Production Talks

By Steve Holland and Simon Lewis

Trump's Statement on Patriot Missile Production

CAMP DAVID, Maryland, July 31 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States has not agreed to Ukraine building Patriot missiles but that talks are ongoing, adding that the U.S. must be "very careful about letting somebody build them."

Initial Pledge and Subsequent Retraction

Trump said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Turkey this month that he was going to give Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors to help defend against Russian strikes, but has since backed away from that pledge despite hosting Zelenskiy at the White House this week.

Concerns Over Sharing Missile Technology

Asked about the Patriot missiles during a cabinet meeting at the Camp David retreat on Friday, Trump emphasized concerns about sharing advanced U.S. weaponry including missile technology. 

"It's a big step," Trump said.

"In the case of President Zelenskiy, he'd like to have some Patriots, he'd like to have some Tomahawks, which are you know lethal — one offensive, one defensive," Trump said.

"You have to be very judicious, but you have to be very careful. Now we have not agreed to that. We're talking about it, but it's a hard thing to give away that kind of technology. And I don't think this would ever happen but, you know, there's people that you give that technology, they can someday turn on you," Trump said.

Ukraine's Need for Patriot Missiles

Shortage of Patriot Supplies

As Russia has stepped up its air attacks, Ukraine has run chronically low on supplies of Patriots, which remain the only weapon in its arsenal capable of downing ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's Co-Production Request

Ukraine has long sought a co-production agreement for the Patriot PAC-3 missiles to intercept ballistic missiles, with an eye to building them domestically. 

Surprise Over Trump's Initial Pledge

Trump's earlier pledge to provide a license for such a production agreement caught many by surprise, and Ukrainian officials have been meeting with Pentagon officials and industry executives since to work out firmer details. 

Ongoing Negotiations and Industry Cooperation

Those efforts are continuing, but Ukrainian ambassador Olha Stefanishyna on Thursday said she is confident that Lockheed Martin, maker of the PAC-3 missiles, was fully committed to deepening cooperation with Ukraine. Lockheed executives met with Zelenskiy on Tuesday, and the company is planning to send executives to Ukraine soon, she said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Simon Lewis; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Bhargav Acharya and Simon Lewis; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump reversed his earlier pledge from the NATO summit in Ankara on July 8 to license Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptors, saying no agreement yet and cautioning about giving away sensitive tech (investing.com)
  • Ukraine and U.S. officials had previously announced a political agreement on Patriot PAC‑3 production licenses and forthcoming missile deliveries, pending technical work (investing.com)
  • Lockheed Martin supports deepening cooperation and is expected to send executives to Ukraine soon; meanwhile, PAC‑3 stock remains critically low and Lockheed is ramping up global production under a Pentagon deal (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the US agreed to let Ukraine build Patriot missiles?
No, President Trump stated that the US has not agreed to license Ukraine to build Patriot missiles, though talks are ongoing.
Why is Ukraine interested in producing Patriot missiles?
Ukraine seeks co-production of Patriot PAC-3 missiles to defend against increased Russian ballistic missile attacks and to strengthen its missile defense.
What are the concerns about allowing Ukraine to build Patriot missiles?
President Trump cited concerns over sharing advanced US weaponry and the risks of missile technology potentially being turned against US interests.
Has Lockheed Martin been involved in the Ukraine missile talks?
Yes, Lockheed Martin executives have met with Ukraine's president and are planning further discussions regarding deepening missile cooperation.
What is the current status of the US-Ukraine Patriot missile agreement?
Talks are ongoing but no final agreement has been reached for Ukraine to build Patriot missiles domestically.

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