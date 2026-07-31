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Norse Atlantic starts formal process for possible sale or merger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norse Atlantic starts formal process for possible sale or merger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Norse Atlantic starts formal process for possible sale or merger

Key Developments and Strategic Moves

Initiation of Formal Sale or Merger Process

July 31 (Reuters) - Norse Atlantic said on Friday its board had initiated a formal process for a possible sale, merger or partnership, citing strong interest from potential parties for the Norwegian airline.

Financial Performance and Market Reaction

Share Price Impact

• Shares in Norse slumped in April, wiping more than half off its market value, after it announced a discounted $110 million rights issue, withdrew its 2026 outlook and said it could consider a sale.

Engagement with Financial Advisors

• In May, Bloomberg News reported that Norse has brought on JPMorgan to run a sale process, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fleet and Partnership Changes

IndiGo Leasing Partnership Termination

• Indian airline IndiGo, earlier on Friday, agreed to discontinue its leasing partnership with Norse, citing geopolitical challenges, in a move that would return six Boeing 787 aircraft to the Norwegian carrier.

Aircraft Leasing Opportunities

• Norse said it is already in discussions with several airlines for leasing out up to five of the aircraft being returned by IndiGo with crew, maintenance and insurance, known as ACMI, or "wet," leasing.

Strategic Opportunities from Returned Aircraft

• "The return of these six aircraft opens up strategic opportunities that were not available to us before," CEO Eivind Roald said in a statement.

Future Deployment Plans

• The company also plans to deploy part of the returning fleet on certain profitable winter routes, including flights from Europe to Orlando and New York.

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • The board has formally initiated a review of strategic options—including sale, merger or partnership—due to solid external interest and engagement with an international investment bank (corporate.flynorse.com).
  • Norse delivered a positive EBITDAR in Q1 2026 (~USD 5.8 million) amid strong unit revenue and load factors, supported by a USD 110 million underwritten rights issue and cost-cutting initiatives (corporate.flynorse.com).
  • The airline’s modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 787 fleet and diversified business model (half ACMI/charter, half own network) bolster its resilience and attractiveness in volatile market conditions (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Norse Atlantic start a formal sale or merger process?
Norse Atlantic initiated the process due to strong interest from potential parties.
Who is overseeing Norse Atlantic's sale or merger?
Norse Atlantic's board of directors is overseeing the formal process.
What are the potential outcomes of Norse Atlantic's process?
The outcomes may include a sale, merger, or forming a partnership.
Who reported on Norse Atlantic's latest decision?
Rajveer Singh Pardesi reported the news with editing by Maju Samuel.

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