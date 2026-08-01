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'Le camping', an egalitarian symbol of French summers, faces a fiery future - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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'Le camping', an egalitarian symbol of French summers, faces a fiery future

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

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French Camping Under Fire: Climate Change Threatens Century-Old Tradition

The Impact of Climate Change on French Camping

By Juliette Jabkhiro, Elissa Darwish and Elizabeth Pineau

Evacuation Amidst Wildfires

BISCARROSSE, France, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The order to evacuate came around 8.30 p.m. — just as families were sitting down to dinner. Wildfire flames were bearing down on a campsite in southwest France, and police told manager Hadrien Folliot he had little time to remove roughly 1,200 holidaymakers.

Less than half an hour later, the site was empty.

"They had to leave very, very quickly," said Folliot, recalling the evacuation of the Domaine de La Rive campsite near the town of Biscarrosse, one of 20 he manages in a region of pine forests and long sandy Atlantic beaches. "Many customers left their meals on the tables. They were in the middle of eating."

The scene was a stark illustration of a growing threat facing one of France's most cherished holiday traditions.

The History and Culture of French Camping

Born out of a wave of social reforms 90 years ago that introduced paid holidays and democratised leisure time, 'le camping' has come to embody an egalitarian ideal of summer, travel and freedom.

France's 7,400 campsites are cherished places where children play late into the night, teenagers sneak their first kiss, and adults clink milky glasses of pastis with neighbours from across France whom they meet year after year.

But as French camping approaches its centenary, an industry that has shaped generations of family holidays finds itself increasingly exposed to the realities of a warming climate.

Direct Effects of Wildfires on Campsites

"Campings are located in forests, by the sea, and along rivers, which is why we are directly affected by wildfires," said Nicolas Dayot, president of France's National Federation of Outdoor Lodging. "We need to find solutions. We are now in the 21st century, not the 20th."

A Wake-Up Call for the Industry

Folliot and his team returned to the campsite this week to find it untouched by the fire. Yet traces of the abrupt exodus were everywhere: an abandoned blow-up flamingo, slowly deflating; an opened bottle of wine, waiting to be drunk.

Guests are due to return this weekend, but Folliot estimates losses of around €2 million ($2.30 million), equivalent to 15% of annual turnover. He said insurance was unlikely to cover the cost of refunds or lost business from the ban on hosting holidaymakers.

Regional Impact and Economic Losses

The Nouvelle-Aquitaine region where the Gironde and Landes fires broke out is France's camping epicentre.

Dayot said 62 campsites had been evacuated in the wildfire-affected area, with one completely destroyed and three suffering minor damage. At a campsite near Lège-Cap-Ferret, which Reuters visited with firefighters, the flames had been extinguished just two metres away from hastily abandoned tents.

Dayot said the fires had prompted many cancellations for late July and August, a month which typically represents 40% of campsites' annual business.

Challenges for Small Businesses

While the sector as a whole could absorb the blow, he said, smaller family-run businesses were particularly vulnerable. The industry must now consider everything from replanting vegetation and redesigning campsite layouts to relocating some sites altogether and improving access to water for firefighting.

Folliot said this year's fires were a wake-up call: "We have to re-learn how to live with the forest, with the climatic conditions we now face."

An Uncertain Future for French Camping

Olivier Sirost, a sociologist who has studied "le camping," said the idea of vacationing in nature was born in Britain in the late 19th century, but soon migrated to France, where it became closely associated with the paid holidays introduced by Leon Blum's Popular Front government in 1936.

Campsites took off in the 60s and 70s as cars and caravans became more common, allowing working families an affordable way to explore the country.

The industry began to professionalise in the 1980s, when around half of campsites were still municipally owned. These days, over 80% are privately run, with investment funds backing some firms that own up to 250 sites.

The cost of an average night at a campsite is 22 euros, Dayot said, compared with 116 euros for a hotel.

Changing Trends and Gentrification

Increased private ownership, coupled with changing consumer expectations, has led to a gentrification of camping. Although many cheaper sites have benefited from France's cost-of-living crisis, 5-star venues can easily cost 2,000 euros a week.

"They've become places with television, air conditioning, swimming pools with gigantic water slides," said Fabien Onteniente, who directed a popular trilogy of "Camping" films. "There is no longer much that is ecological about them."

Wildfires and the Loss of Tradition

Onteniente has first-hand experience of the threat. The Flots Bleus campsite in southwest France, where he filmed the trilogy, was largely destroyed by wildfire in 2022.

He said campsites were a sort of laboratory where modern French identity was forged, and so it was imperative the industry adapt to a hotter future.

"Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. Fraternity is important," he said. "That's what I love about campsites: People are together. They play games together. There is a good atmosphere. And then at the end of the holidays, people say: 'See you next year.'"

($1 = 0.8683 euros)

(Writing and additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter;Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Over 10,000 people—many holidaymakers at campsites—were evacuated in late July 2026 amid scorching wildfires in the Nouvelle‑Aquitaine region, marking one of France’s largest peacetime displacements on record. (investing.com)
  • France had around 6,678 campsites in 2025, accounting for nearly 148 million overnight stays between April and September; the summer (especially July–August) represents the sector’s peak season. (insee.fr)
  • Rising wildfire risks—driven by drought, heatwaves, and human activity—now threaten the egalitarian tradition of French camping and economic resilience of especially smaller, family-run sites. (ecologie.gouv.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has climate change impacted the French camping industry?
Rising wildfire risks have led to campsite evacuations, destruction, and financial losses for operators, challenging the future of France's camping tradition.
What losses did campsites experience due to recent wildfires?
Some campsites, like Domaine de La Rive, faced up to €2 million in losses from evacuations and cancellations, with insurance unlikely to cover all costs.
Why are French campsites particularly vulnerable to wildfires?
Many campsites are located in forests or near the sea and rivers, increasing exposure to wildfires as climate change intensifies these events.
What measures are being considered to protect campsites?
Industry leaders suggest replanting vegetation, redesigning layouts, relocating sites, and improving access to water for firefighting as potential solutions.
How important is camping to French summer culture?
'Le camping' embodies egalitarian values and has been central to French summer holidays since the introduction of paid vacations in the 1930s.

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