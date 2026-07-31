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Banco BPM ends talks on potential merger with Monte dei Paschi - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Banco BPM ends talks on potential merger with Monte dei Paschi

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Banco BPM Ends Merger Discussions with Monte dei Paschi After Board Review

Banco BPM Board Decision on Monte dei Paschi Merger

Background of the Merger Talks

July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM said on Friday its board had decided to end talks on a potential merger with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Board Review and Outcome

The board reviewed the status of the proposed combination before deciding not to pursue merger discussions further, Banco BPM said in a statement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Merger talks between Banco BPM and MPS are officially called off as of July 31, 2026.
  • Banco BPM had initially shown interest in June, proposing a merger of equals that could have formed Italy’s second‑largest bank (marketscreener.com).
  • Larger players like Intesa Sanpaolo had also made moves toward MPS, including a €30.6 billion unsolicited bid in June, adding context to the failed talks (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Banco BPM end merger talks with Monte dei Paschi?
Banco BPM ended merger talks with Monte dei Paschi after a board review of the proposed combination and decided not to pursue discussions further.
When did Banco BPM announce the end of merger discussions?
Banco BPM announced the end of merger talks on Friday, July 31.
Who reported the termination of the merger talks?
The news was reported by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona and edited by Louise Heavens.
Which banks were involved in the terminated merger discussions?
The banks involved were Banco BPM and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

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