Banco BPM Ends Merger Discussions with Monte dei Paschi After Board Review
Banco BPM Board Decision on Monte dei Paschi Merger
Background of the Merger Talks
July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM said on Friday its board had decided to end talks on a potential merger with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Board Review and Outcome
The board reviewed the status of the proposed combination before deciding not to pursue merger discussions further, Banco BPM said in a statement.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Louise Heavens)