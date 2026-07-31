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Soccer-Infantino adviser quits, report says FIFA World Cup sell-off plan is dead - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Infantino adviser quits, report says FIFA World Cup sell-off plan is dead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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FIFA World Cup Investment Plan Scrapped After Adviser Resigns and Opposition Grows

FIFA's Investment Proposal Faces Mounting Opposition

July 31 (Reuters) - Opposition mounted on Friday to FIFA's plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors, after a senior adviser to the organisation's President Gianni Infantino resigned in protest and a report said the proposal had been scrapped.

The New York Post, citing four sources, reported that FIFA's plan to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling about a 20% stake in a new unit, valuing it at $20 billion, had collapsed after an open revolt by soccer officials around the world.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report. FIFA, world soccer's governing body, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senior Adviser Resigns in Protest

Earlier on Friday, Infantino's senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned with immediate effect, calling the plan "a bad deal for football".

Cordeiro, who was appointed in 2021 by Infantino to help shape FIFA's future, said the body was "mortgaging football's future without any compelling justification.

"It is a bad deal for FIFA's Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game," Cordeiro said in a statement.

A former banker and ex-U.S. Soccer Federation vice president, Cordeiro added that he had no involvement in the proposal and opposed it "unequivocally".

Internal Criticism from FIFA Staff

Meanwhile, FIFA's Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour said staff were "deceived" by Infantino, describing the proposal as a "project of one person".

"Our mission ... is to serve football. Not to serve the personal interests of a person who, unfortunately, believes he embodies FIFA when he is supposed to be at its service," he wrote in a statement shared with the Associated Press.

FIFA's Response and Continued Push

FIFA TO PROCEED

Despite the growing opposition, Switzerland-based FIFA said "incorrect media reports" this week had disrupted its planned consultation process but that it would press on with putting the proposal in front of its 211 national football associations.

"We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA (Member Association) has the ability to express its vote based on facts," it said in a statement issued in the middle of the European night.

FIFA has proposed creating a $20-billion subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), to run the World Cup and its other events, with a stake of up to 20% to be offered to external investors.

Potential Investors and Political Connections

Thrive Eternal, a fund run by Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, was expected to lead the proposed investor group, FIFA said. Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Trump, however, said he did not speak with Infantino about FIFA offering stakes to external investors despite having a close relationship after the U.S. co-hosted the World Cup.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who was critical of FIFA's plan when it was announced earlier this week, told reporters on Friday that Infantino was "the wrong man to lead the organisation".

Infantino, 56, is up for re-election next year and North American football chief Victor Montagliani is reportedly looking to challenge him for the FIFA presidency.

Global Football Bodies React

UEFA LEADS OPPOSITION TO FIFA PLAN

European Football's Unified Stand

European soccer's governing body, UEFA, has led the widespread opposition to the proposal, accusing FIFA of putting the sport's "soul" up for sale.

On Thursday, UEFA's 55 member nations voted unanimously to boycott all FIFA tournaments, less than two weeks after Spain were crowned world champions.

FIFA's next major event is the women's Under-20 World Cup in September. Hosts Poland said on Friday they had not received any information about the potential withdrawal of any team from the tournament.

"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain," FIFA said in Friday's statement.

Calls for Democratic Process

"Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs (Member Associations) around the world. 

"Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future. These are the democratic principles of FIFA."

South American and Regional Responses

South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL said on Friday it had requested more information from FIFA on the proposal and would continue to analyse it before taking a position.

"We recognise that the development of football requires commercial and financial decisions. However, such decisions must always serve football and never take precedence over its very essence," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

CONCACAF, the regional federation for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, rejected the proposal during a meeting on Thursday but the 41-member body did not follow UEFA with a boycott threat.

The Asian Football Confederation, which has 47 members, issued a statement on Friday saying it "stands in solidarity" with UEFA and CONCACAF, but also stopped short of threatening a boycott.

The AFC, which has not historically been as frequent or vehement a critic of FIFA as its European counterpart UEFA, questioned the viability of the proposal and raised doubts about FIFA's decision-making processes in a thinly veiled attack on Infantino.

Fans and Stakeholders Demand Transparency

"FOOTBALL IS NOT FOR SALE"

Supporters' Groups Speak Out

Stuart Dykes, the director of European and Institutional Affairs at Football Supporters Europe, said such decisions could not be taken behind closed doors by a small group of people.

"The national associations should be demanding proper governance, proper consultation, proper stakeholder involvement," Dykes told Reuters.

"Football is not for sale. It's a social good. Its value is created by the fans and the players ... That value is not for FIFA to extract in the interest of private investors."

Infantino's Offer to Member Associations

Infantino said in a letter to all member associations that they would receive $40 million each if they agreed to FIFA'

Key Takeaways

  • Carlos Cordeiro resigned as Infantino’s senior adviser, denouncing the sell‑off plan as detrimental to football’s future and asserting FIFA already has sufficient reserves (elpais.com).
  • FIFA COO Kevin Lamour said staff felt “deceived” and framed the initiative as a one‑person project by Infantino (elpais.com).
  • The proposed sale of a 20% stake in the new FIFA Forward Enterprise valued at $20 billion is reportedly dead amid opposition from UEFA, AFC, and Concacaf, though FIFA insists it will continue consultations (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did FIFA's World Cup stake sale plan collapse?
The plan collapsed due to widespread opposition from soccer officials globally and the resignation of a senior adviser in protest.
Who resigned in protest over FIFA's proposed deal?
Carlos Cordeiro, senior adviser to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, resigned in protest, calling the deal bad for football.
What was FIFA's proposal for private investment?
FIFA proposed selling up to a 20% stake in a new unit, FIFA Forward Enterprise, to raise $4.2 billion from private investors.
How did UEFA respond to FIFA's investment proposal?
UEFA led opposition and its 55 member nations voted unanimously to boycott all FIFA tournaments.
What will happen next with the FIFA proposal?
FIFA stated it will continue its consultation process, allowing all 211 national associations to review and vote on the proposal.

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