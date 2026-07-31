NXP Explores Ambarella Acquisition to Expand Automotive Chip Offerings

Potential Impact and Developments in the NXP-Ambarella Deal

Overview of Acquisition Talks

July 31 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors is in talks to buy chip designer Ambarella, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Ambarella, with a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, jumped nearly 17%, while NXP fell over 3% following the report.

Key Details of the Potential Acquisition

Strategic Benefits for NXP

• A potential deal could bolster NXP's capabilities in software-defined vehicles, radar and electrification, as Ambarella develops low-power AI chips and software for edge devices such as cameras, vehicles and robotics.

Status of Discussions

• Discussions are ongoing and might not lead to a transaction, FT said.

• NXP and Ambarella did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Market Context and Recent Performance

NXP's Recent Financial Performance

• The development comes after NXP forecast quarterly revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, signaling strong demand for its chips in automotive, industrial and data-center markets.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Vijay Kishore)