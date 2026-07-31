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NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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NXP Explores Ambarella Acquisition to Expand Automotive Chip Offerings

Potential Impact and Developments in the NXP-Ambarella Deal

Overview of Acquisition Talks

July 31 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors is in talks to buy chip designer Ambarella, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Shares of Ambarella, with a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, jumped nearly 17%, while NXP fell over 3% following the report.

Key Details of the Potential Acquisition

Strategic Benefits for NXP

• A potential deal could bolster NXP's capabilities in software-defined vehicles, radar and electrification, as Ambarella develops low-power AI chips and software for edge devices such as cameras, vehicles and robotics.

Status of Discussions

• Discussions are ongoing and might not lead to a transaction, FT said.

• NXP and Ambarella did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Market Context and Recent Performance

NXP's Recent Financial Performance

• The development comes after NXP forecast quarterly revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, signaling strong demand for its chips in automotive, industrial and data-center markets.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • A potential acquisition would bolster NXP’s footprint in software‑defined vehicles, radar and electrification by integrating Ambarella’s low‑power AI chips for edge devices such as cameras and robotics (Financial Times via Reuters)
  • Ambarella’s market capitalization stands around $3.1–3.4 billion as of July 2026, corroborating the FT’s cited $3.25 billion figure (CompaniesMarketCap; StockAnalysis)
  • NXP recently delivered strong Q2 2026 results—$3.5 billion revenue, up 19% year‑on‑year—and had forecast similar upside earlier in the quarter, reflecting robust demand in automotive, industrial and data‑center markets (NXP investor release; Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is involved in the reported acquisition talks?
NXP Semiconductors is reportedly in talks to acquire Ambarella, a developer of AI chips and software.
What could the acquisition mean for NXP's business?
The potential deal could enhance NXP's software-defined vehicle, radar, and electrification offerings.
How did the market react to the news of the talks?
Shares of Ambarella surged nearly 17%, while NXP's stock fell by over 3% following the report.
Has a transaction been confirmed between NXP and Ambarella?
No, discussions are ongoing and may not lead to a finalized deal, according to the Financial Times.
What recent financial performance did NXP report?
NXP recently forecast quarterly revenue above analysts' estimates, indicating robust chip demand.

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